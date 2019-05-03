Big Joe’s Ruby Red Grapefruit Margaritas

It's Cinco de Mayo weekend and I immediately thought about making my Cousin Chip’s outstanding Grapefruit Margarita! It is so refreshing, very tasty, and the perfect way to celebrate the holiday and coming warmer months.

My cousin serves these at his cantina bar at his house and I love them. He makes a pitcher of them and they go pretty quickly. I put a little spin on them and I have to be honest, the measurements are estimates, I never measure and neither does he. Try it and add a little more or less of your favorite ingredients.

How to Put it Together:

This pitcher makes between 5-6 servings depending on the size of your glassware. Chill 6 martini/margarita glasses in the freezer for at least one hour ahead.

In a blender add the following:

The juice of 5-6 Red Ruby Grapefruits (depending on size) about 2 cups (don’t use frozen grapefruit juice, you can prepare and squeeze ahead of time.)

4 ounces of Grand Marnier (some people like Triple Sec but I think the flavor of Grand Marnier is best.)

8-10 ounces of good tequila (I like Avion, very smooth, but any 100% de agave tequila works wonderfully.)

Blend ingredients for about 30 – 45 seconds

Fill pitcher half way with ice, cubes, not crushed, add blended ingredients to ice filled pitcher, stir well. You can salt the rims of your glasses or if you don’t like salt you can lightly sugar the rims instead. Using a strainer pour into chilled glasses and garnish with a slice of lime or grapefruit.

Serve immediately and often. Enjoy!