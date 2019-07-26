Big Joe’s Marinated Flank Steak
With the beautiful weather this weekend you'll want to be outside, so it's the perfect time to grill up my favorite flank steak recipe. A good marinated flank steak is a real treat! I enjoy it!
For those of you who enjoy a nice piece of meat but don’t want a lot of the fat, flank steak has one of the least amounts of fat of any other cuts of beef. I like to marinate this steak for a while so plan on 4-6 hours of marinating (even overnight) and it will really make a difference.
You'll Need:
2 pound flank steak with membrane removed
¼ cup of red wine vinegar
½ cup of Worcestershire Sauce
¼ cup of soy sauce
¼ cup of oil (vegetable or canola)
2 cloves of garlic, minced well
2 tablespoons of brown mustard
1 lemon juiced
ground pepper
How to Put it Together:
In a mixing bowl, mix red wine vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, oil, garlic, mustard and lemon. Wisk or blend all ingredients, place mixture in a freezer/zip lock bag, add flank steak and marinate flat for 4-6 hours minimum or preferably overnight.
When steak is done marinating preheat grill on high, remove steak and add generous amount of fresh pepper.
Grill steak about 6-7 minutes on each side for medium rare, grill less or more for preferred doneness.
Once steak is off the grill let stand for 10 minutes before slicing. I suggest slicing against the muscle making about ¼ inch slices.