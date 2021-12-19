Big Joe’s Heavenly Angel Food Cake

My grandmother used to serve Angel Food Cake all the time but to watch the calories she would add Cool Whip instead of real whipped cream. You got to have the real stuff with this delightfully light dessert.

It's such a great dessert to have. So light and fluffy, and it really highlights the sweetness of whichever local Jersey fruit you pair with it. Enjoy, the kids will love this.

What you'll need:

1 1/4 cups egg whites (about 9)

1 1/2 cups sugar, divided

1 cup cake flour

1 1/4 teaspoons cream of tartar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon almond extract

1/4 teaspoon salt

Whipped cream

Jersey Fresh fruit



How to put it together:

Place egg whites in a large bowl; let stand at room temperature 30 minutes. Sift 1/2 cup sugar and flour together twice; set aside. Place oven rack in the lowest position. Preheat oven to 350°.

Add cream of tartar, extracts, and salt to egg whites; beat on medium speed until soft peaks form. Gradually add remaining sugar, about 2 tablespoons at a time, beating on high until stiff peaks form. Gradually fold in flour mixture, about 1/2 cup at a time. Gently spoon into an ungreased 10-in. tube pan. Cut through batter with a knife to remove air pockets.

Bake 35-40 minutes or until lightly browned and entire top appears dry. Immediately invert pan; cool completely, about 1 hour.

Run a knife around side and center tube of pan. Remove cake to a serving plate. Serve with a big dollop of real whipped cream and your favorite Jersey Fresh fruit.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

