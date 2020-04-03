Big Joe’s Grilled London Broil with Horseradish Sauce

This is one of my favorite appetizers to enjoy this time of year. The weather is starting to warm up so everyone is excited for that great grilled flavor.

Other than waiting for the marinade to work it's magic, this recipe is quick and a cinch to put together. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that London Broil and horseradish go together so well, they’re truly an award winning combination. I know you’ll enjoy this as much as I do.

Note: for maximum tastiness marinate the meat in the fridge for 24-48 hours. You can get away with 5-6 hours if you want to make it the same day, but any shorter and you'll really be missing out on some serious flavor.

Marinade:

1/2 Cup of Soy Sauce

2 Tablespoons of Vinegar

1 1/2 Teaspoons of Ginger

1 Garlic Clove, Minced

1 Green Onion, Chopped

1 Small Bell Pepper, Chopped

1 Large, Thin, London Broil/ Flank Steak (At Least 2 Lbs.)

Combine all marinade ingredients. Pierce steak and then place it in a Ziploc bag with blended marinade. Refrigerate for at least 5 hours and up to 2 days for maximum flavor. If you choose the extended time, flip the marinating meat once or twice per day.

Horseradish Sauce:

1/2 Cup of Hellmann’s Mayonnaise

1/2 Cup of Sour Cream

2 Tablespoons of Parsley, Chopped

3 1/2 Tablespoons of Fresh Horseradish

1/2 Teaspoon of Freshly Ground Pepper

1/2 Teaspoon of Salt

1 Teaspoon of Lemon Juice

The Horseradish sauce can also be made two days ahead of time. Combine all the ingredients listed, mix well and refrigerate.

When you're ready to grill, preheat grill for at least 10 mins on high. Place on grill for about 3 1/2- 4 minutes on each side or until medium rare, that’s how I prefer it. Let it rest for a bit, then slice it thin and roll them up to serve with toothpicks and enjoy!