I thought we all could use a little comic relief during these tough times. I'm happy to present comedians I was privileged to host on my TV show, The Big Joe Henry Variety Show.

Each week I'll post performances from some very funny comics who appeared on my show. This week enjoy the very funny comedy of ventriloquist John Pizzi. His act is so unique and he's so incredibly talented. Enjoy!

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day. Email