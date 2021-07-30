Big Joe spices up Vaughan’s Vidalia Onion Casserole

I am a big fan of Vidalia onions. Man are they good. Vaughan Holzer from Clark sent in a simple side dish that I think would go great with steaks, chops and barbecue. Thanks, Vaughan, for sending in this simple recipe.

I doctored this recipe slightly to spark it up replacing margarine for real butter and adding hot sauce. I wish the Vidalia onion was around for a longer season. While they only harvest Vidalia onions from April through June, they have great storage facilities that extend the availability of the Vidalia onion until early fall.

I get very sad when October rolls around and my Vidalia onions are gone. It’s terrible. So when the harvest is in full swing grab your Vidalias and enjoy Vaughan’s recipe.

You'll need:

6 large Vidalia onions, sliced

Few dashes of your favorite hot sauce, I like Cholula Sauce

¼ pound of butter

1 sleeve of Ritz crackers (crushed)

1 cup of grated Parmesan cheese

Photo by Becca Tapert on Unsplash

How to put it together:

Pre-heat oven at 350 degrees. In a large sauté pan add butter and sauté onions until translucent. After onions are cooked add hot sauce and mix. Grease Pyrex baking dish with margarine. Mix parmesan cheese with crackers. In Pyrex dish add layer of onions then layer of crackers/cheese then layer of onions topped with a layer of crackers/cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 – 30 minutes.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.