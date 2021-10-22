Big Joe shares his Favorite NJ Restaurants: number 8 in a series
Rooney’s Oceanfront Restaurant
Long Branch, NJ
rooneysocean.com
Rooney’s Oceanfront Restaurant is a “Jewel by the Sea”. I so enjoy the entire vibe of Rooney’s. Floor to ceiling views of the ocean, impeccably decorated and a staff that loves making the customer feel so special. Throw in a great seafood menu that pops with special dishes, a world class award winning wine list and your time at Rooney’s will be well spent.
I love the outdoor bar in the summer which is surrounded by palm trees and makes you feel that you’re in a tropical paradise. I hang there often throughout the summer. Part-owner Darrell Wordelmann has been a staple at Rooney’s for 27 years and through his leadership the restaurant has grown into one of New Jersey’s best.
Darrell has a great staff with little turnover that makes the restaurant run like a finely tuned watch. The Crab Cakes, New England clam chowder and Lobster dishes are my favorites as is Rooney’s featured dish of Wasabi Panko Tuna. I highly recommend them all to you.
I’m a big fan of brunch and Rooney’s has one of the most outstanding brunch offerings in New Jersey. Rooney’s has been named the Top 100 restaurants for best brunch by Open Table which is a tremendous honor. The numerous brunch selections, quality were the reason they garnered such prestigious recognition from Open Table. It’s a must try.
Just a note if someone in your party isn’t a fish lover, that’s ok, they have great burgers and steaks! Go to Rooney’s enjoy the view, enjoy the food and enjoy yourself, you will at Rooney’s Oceanfront Restaurant. One of my favorites!
Here is one of Rooney’s signature recipes: Wasabi Panko Tuna
Tuna 8 oz
Tuna Steaks 4 ea
Mashed Potato 16 oz
Asparagus 24 spears
Cusabi Sauce (see below) 4oz
Orange Ginger(see below) 4oz
Pickled Ginger 1oz
Wasabi Paste 1oz
Panko Breadcrumbs 2 cups
Kosher Salt to taste
Smashed Potato Red bliss potato 5lb
Salted butter ½ stick
Heavy Cream 1 cup
White pepper pinch
Salt pinch
- Steam potatoes until soft through
- Melt butter in saucepan with the heavy cream
- In kitchen aid style mixer (or by hand) mash potatoes gently with skin on, slowly add cream and melted butter to incorporate
- Season with white pepper and salt to taste
- Hold warm
Cucumber Wasabi Cucumber (deseeded) 1 ea
Garlic Clove 2 ea
Wasabi Paste 1 tablespoon
Chopped Chives 2 tablespoon
Mayonnaise 1 cup
Salt to taste
- Halve a cucumber and remove the seeds with a spoon.
- Chop chives into small rings
- Add remaining ingredients into a blender or food processor and blend to smooth
- Hold cold , preferably in a squeeze bottle for plating
Orange Ginger Glaze Orange Marmelade ½ cup
Rice Wine Vinegar 1 tablespoon
Soy Sauce ¼ cup
Powdered Ginger 1 teaspoon
Powdered Garlic 1 teaspoon
Crushed red pepper pinch
- Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl with a whisk
- Hold cold, preferably in a squeeze bottle for plating
- Season Tuna on both sides with kosher salt, spread wasabi paste evenly on one side of the fish only
- Place tuna into a bowl of panko breadcrumbs wasabi side down. The breadcrumbs should adhere to that side of the fish.
- Add some vegetable oil to a warm sauté pan(nonstick if possible), place fish crusted side down into the sauté pan. Cook for 2-3 minutes until bread crumbs are golden brown
- Flip fish and cook to desired doneness (1 minute for rare, 3 minutes for medium, 5+ minutes to well done
- Remove fish from pan and cook asparagus in the same pan with sprinkle of kosher salt. Asparagus only needs to be lightly cooked until starting to brown.
- To plate, scoop mash potatoes to center of plate. Layer asparagus spears atop potatoes (all facing the same direction) Top with Tuna steak with the crusted side facing up. Garnish with pickled ginger and duo of sauces on the plate and enjoy!
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.