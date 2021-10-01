Big Joe shares his Favorite NJ Restaurants: number 5 in a series

Tuzzio’s Restaurant

Long Branch, NJ

Walking into Tuzzio’s Restaurant in Long Branch is a walk into a past that is filled with great memories and outstanding classic Italian dishes. It’s a walk into grandma’s kitchen, your neighbor’s house and it’s everything that’s good with that experience.

Tuzzio’s has been a Long Branch dining destination for 53 years! I’ve been going there for 30 years. Chef/Owner Joe Tuzzio has been at the restaurant since the age of 10. He cradles the history of his family restaurant and shares his classic recipes with generations of customers.

It’s a destination for family and friends who enjoy great food in a family friendly atmosphere. Joe Tuzzio has a continued commitment to the neighborhood and has generously given back for many years.

The food is classic Italian dishes that revive Sunday dinner at every Italian grandmother’s home. The chopped salad, grandma’s meatballs, lasagna, Tuzzio’s vodka sauce, the artichoke francaise, pizza, calamari are all my favorites and I could go on and on with more dishes.

Tuzzio’s also caters and has been a part of so many parties and functions at my house. Chef Joe Tuzzio’s Pork Cutlet Milanese with Arugula Salad is a great dish that I enjoy, it’s simple and delicious.

Make Tuzzio’s your dining destination, you deserve a trip back in time where family and friends can enjoy the classic Italian dishes with a great staff, outstanding food in a neighborhood setting.

Pork Cutlet Milanese with Arugula Salad (serves 4)

Ingredients: Pork Cutlet Milanese

1 ½ pounds thinly sliced pork cutlets (16)

1 cup of all purpose flour

2 cups Italian style bread crumbs

4 Large eggs

¼ cup of water

1 cup of vegetable oil (more if needed)

Ingredients: Salad

4 cups of baby arugula

¼ cup of parmesan cheese

1/3 cup of thinly sliced red onion

Balsamic glaze

½ pound of shaved sharp provolone

2 ripe tomatoes sliced

Lemon wedge

Ingredients: Dressing

1 small garlic clove minced

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Coarse salt and pepper

Directions:

In a small bowl whisk together garlic, red wine vinegar and olive oil and season with salt and pepper and set dressing aside. In the first bowl add flour. In the second bowl add water with eggs lightly whisked. In the third bowl add bread crumbs. Season pork with salt and pepper and dredge pork in flour, shake off excess, add to egg mixture and then coat with bread crumbs. In a large skillet, heat vegetable oil over medium to high heat. When oil is hot, add cutlets, working in batches and adding more oil if necessary (do not overcrowd the pan). Cook until cutlets are golden on bottom, 3 minutes. Flip and c ook until cooked through, 3 minutes. Transfer cutlets to a large platter.

In a large bowl toss arugula tomato, parmesan cheese and onion with dressing, then top cutlets with salad. Top with provolone. Drizzle balsamic glaze. Serve with lemon wedge.

