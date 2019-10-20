Big Joe remembers comedian Kevin Meaney

Three years ago the world lost the great comedian Kevin Meany. He was an actor, producer, writer and of course a very funny comedian. But more importantly, he was so very kind and was a loving father.

Here's the video of his set and an interview from a past variety show. I had the pleasure of having him on the TV show and loved talking with him on and off camera. He was kind and sincere and came across as humble and very appreciative of the acknowledgement of his brilliant career.

He is and will remain deeply missed by myself and so many others. Thanks for so many laughs throughout the years.