There is an outstanding music event happening in the form of an old-fashioned block party to celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Lakehouse Music Academy with a portion of the proceeds going to The Asbury Park Music Foundation’s Music Saved My Life Program.

Both of these charitable causes are near and dear to my heart. They both provide music programs to underprivileged kids, who don’t have the opportunity to learn, perform and envelop the art of music.

The Big Block Party will be a fun way of enjoying music from not only emerging artists but longtime performers such as Des & the Swagmatics, Quincy Mumford, Alexander Simone & Who Dat? and Sonic Blume plus many others with some very special guests.

The event takes place Saturday, May 20 on Lake Avenue in Asbury Park and will run from 12 noon through 7 p.m. They’ll be an amazing exclusive Asbury Park Brewery Beer Garden along with vendors and food trucks to satisfy that hunger and thirst. Tickets are only $13 if you purchase them before May 1st. Children under 12 are free!

The Lakehouse Music Academy provides so much more than the teaching of how to play an instrument. They go way beyond with teaching music theory, they show their students how to take their original music, learn how to write, produce, record and engineer their work while learning the ins and outs of the music industry.

This will be a fun event with some outstanding music talent. Come enjoy the day and support the music. You’ll be glad you did. For tickets and more info go to asburyparkmusiclives.org/events

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

