Big announcement for best show on radio: Dennis & Judi now on demand

The Dennis & Judi Show has been on New Jersey 101.5 for nearly 25 years. We started together in 1997. Yes, last century!

We have been together for many of the major events in peoples' lives. Births, deaths, anniversaries, bar mitzvahs, celebrations and life's trying moments. We are good friends on and off the air, which is the key ingredients to our on-air chemistry.

Judi and I still make each other laugh on a daily basis, sometimes on the air and even in our off-air conversations. We try to bring things to the airwaves that people care about and talk about, and sometimes are afraid to talk about in their daily lives.

Whether it's about trends or news events in the state, we try to put a snarky, quirky irreverent spin on how crazy life can be in New Jersey. We admit regularly on and off the air how blessed we have been to have this as a job every day for the last 20-something years.

Throughout that time, and especially in the last few years, people have been asking us if they can hear our show online on-demand. Well, we got an email today that read:

By popular demand, Dennis & Judi On Demand is now live on our app, website and Apple Podcasts. It will eventually be available on all podcasting platforms such as Spotify in the days ahead.

To check it out, simply click here.

I hope we can live up to the anticipation and we are grateful for the opportunity to share some more time with our amazing listeners.

Thank you for being there for us for all these years!

