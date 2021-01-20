Biden inaugural playlist chosen by sarcastic 101.5 listeners

The Presidential Inaugural Committee recently announced a Biden Harris inaugural playlist being made available for a socially distant at home celebration. They chose 46 songs since he’ll be the 46th president. Among them Kendrick Lamar and Sza. I’m pretty sure Biden did not pick these songs on his own.

So we set out on the show this week to come up with a better playlist. Our listeners certainly had some ideas. I’ve narrowed it down to a top 10. Keep in mind our listeners have a good sense of Jersey sarcasm, and aren’t necessarily thrilled that Joe Biden was elected. That being said, enjoy these listener picks for Inauguration Day!

"It’s The End Of The World" by R.E.M.

"I Keep Forgettin’" by Michael McDonald

"The Devil Went Down To Georgia" by The Charlie Daniels Band

"Flirtin’ With Disaster" by Molly Hatchet

"Lies" by Thompson Twins

"Smooth Criminal" by Michael Jackson

"Send In The Clowns" by Judy Collins

"Go Away Little Girl" by Donny Osmond

"That Smell" by Lynyrd Skynyrd

"Comfortably Numb" by Pink Floyd

