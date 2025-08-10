This is going to feel like a fever dream. As you well know, I'm an avid golfer and fan of the sport in general.

So this weekend I did the golf-sicko trip. My buddy Tyler and I travelled to Bethpage State Park to try and play the Black Course. It's the course that's hosting next month's Ryder Cup and is known as one of the hardest courses in America.

It's a public course, so anyone can play it, but the line to play is insane. We arrived in the parking lot to get in line at 5 a.m. Saturday morning. The catch? We knew we had to camp out all day in the parking lot on Saturday in hopes of getting a tee time for Sunday morning.

So my entire Saturday was spent on the grounds at Bethpage State Park, filling my time with anything and everything imaginable in hopes that Sunday we would be able to play. And thankfully, on Sunday morning at 4:30 a.m., we were able to book a 12:20 p.m. tee time on the Black Course.

Now because this is a once in a lifetime type of trip, I had to play the course from the tips, meaning the furthest tees back as possible. Essentially where the professionals will be playing from next month. The yardage for the course from the tips is 7400 yards, by far the longest course I have ever played in my life.

Sleep deprived and delirious, I managed to shoot a 93. Not a world-beater score by any means, and after making par on the first two holes I thought I may shock myself and shoot a lower score, but all in all it was an amazing experience that will be tough to replicate.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

