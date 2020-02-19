Best way to relax? Stupid TV — #SpeakingPodcast

For me, after starting my day at 3:45 in the morning, which is actually late night and not early morning, by the time I get to the end of a day, often around 7pm-8pm depending on events, I'm spent and ready to decompress.

One of the best ways is to watch something on TV which has no real meaning or depth. Yes, I've watched the "Bachelor" and "Jersey Shore", but if you really want to dig in on mindless TV, it's gotta be Jay Black's recommendation "Rick and Morty"!

He pitched me and Jessica Gibson on this throwback episode of the #SpeakingPodcast. Let's just say, I wasn't a fan at first, but it grows on you for sure.

