Best states to vacation outside of New Jersey (Opinion)
As you know, I spent the summer traveling the nation seeing the best our great country has to offer.
Texas, Wyoming and South Dakota topped the list of places we'll return to when time permits.
In a few weeks we're taking the RV for a last tour before I winterize it and store it for the season.
First up is Kentucky, where we're heading to a bourbon distillery somewhere in between Louisville and Lexington.
Then on a separate weekend we're headed to South Carolina to hopefully hit the beach one last time before the winter season sets in.
From our listeners, it seems that the states that top the list for travel also top the list for "escape states" — aka places where the exit plan has many settling.
Florida remains the number one destination, followed by Tennessee, South Carolina and Texas.
