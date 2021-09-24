As you know, I spent the summer traveling the nation seeing the best our great country has to offer.

Texas, Wyoming and South Dakota topped the list of places we'll return to when time permits.

gguy44

WitGorski

BenjaminSullivan

In a few weeks we're taking the RV for a last tour before I winterize it and store it for the season.

First up is Kentucky, where we're heading to a bourbon distillery somewhere in between Louisville and Lexington.

Richard_Lawrence_Photo

Then on a separate weekend we're headed to South Carolina to hopefully hit the beach one last time before the winter season sets in.

From our listeners, it seems that the states that top the list for travel also top the list for "escape states" — aka places where the exit plan has many settling.

Florida remains the number one destination, followed by Tennessee, South Carolina and Texas.

Where's your go-to state for escape or vacation? Share your pick and pics through the free NJ101.5 App by subscribing to my channel and sending me a note through the chat function.

You might hear your pick on the air and see your pics posted to the website!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

