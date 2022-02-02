‘SOUP’er Bowl: Where to get the best soups or chowders in New Jersey

"M'm! M'm! Good!" There's nothing like a nice bowl of hot soup on a freezing cold New Jersey day!

Growing up for me it was Campbell's tomato with a grilled cheese or Progresso Minestrone, which was made in Vineland. Campbell's which originated the slogan "M'm! M'm! Good!" is made in Camden.

But if you're looking for some great New Jersey soup, you don't need to go to a factory, especially since Progresso moved theirs to Hannibal, Missouri. There are some great homemade soups made right here at these eating establishments.

Check them out in time for the "Souper Bowl". See what I did there?

Cara Ottilio-Cooper:

I love the Soup Shoppe very much. It is my #2 only next to the out-of-this-world Soups on Main in Hackettstown.

Dan Lenihan:

Manhattan Clam Chowder from Villa Mannino on 130

Chris Hayes:

Matzoh Ball - The Kibbitz Room

Lauren Greenberg:

The lentil soup at Tandoori Mela in the Hills in Basking Ridge!

John Kensil:

Cream of Chicken soup RT 130 diner

Jenny Taylor:

BOMA 520 in Somerville

Giulio Poli:

Manhattan clam chowder at Gregorys Seafood

Monica Bansky:

French onion soup or Cream of Chicken from John and Molly’s.

Rich McNanna:

Spike's, Point Pleasant

Teddy Maturo:

Escarole and Beans from Tally-Ho on 33

Pam Jansson:

Ridge Pizza in Basking Ridge, their Italian Alps Soup and Tortellini in Brodo. Also, Olde Wick Soup Company, you can find them at the Bernardsville Farmers Market and sp,e times the Morris (Convent Station) Farmers Market.

Robert Michelin:

Egg drop from the New Moon in Union City.

Joe Graci:

Pea soup from the coach house.

Cindy Nieto:

White Cheddar Truffle Cauliflower from Pat's Select Pizza & Grill in Cinnaminson or Sicilian Spicy Chicken Noodleoodle from Carrabba's

Garth H. Raymond:

Matzo Ball soup from Fame on Whitehorse..!

Mike Folk:

Pasta Fagioli, Vics, Bradley Beach & Anything Chef Jorge makes at Rory's,Sea Bright ( Crab Bisque, the best )

Sam Bliss:

Matzoh Ball soup from Eppes Essen Livingston or Italian Wedding from Angelo's Lyndhurst

Alan Lustig:

French Onion Soup Woody's Roadside Tavern

Harris Kohen:

Wisdom Diner in Bordentown has good soups. Also Broad Street Diner in Hamilton makes a great Chicken noodle or Chicken and rice soup

Bill Kress:

Edison Family Restaurant. Oak Tree Rd Edison. Wife brings home four quarts every week

Pat McCloskey:

Crab Bisque Zaberer's Wildwood, NJ

Thomas Thomi Hawk Hickey:

Pea soup at the Bendix Diner !

Keith Vena:

Tommy’s Tap Tavern (Princeton) makes a great French onion soup

Lynn Ann Murray:

Stuffed Pepper Soup Lakeside Diner Forked River

Thaddeus Wislinski:

Chicken noodle or matzoh ball from time to eat diner in Somerville. Solid soup for a diner.

Cindy Zwicker:

Schianos in Toms River

Denise DeWindt-Fiorillo:

Pasta Fagoli from Sabrina's Pizza & Catering in East Windsor

Patricia Taylor Peacock:

Chef Eloy at the Washington House makes fabulous soups! His honey-roasted butternut squash soup is a favorite. Call before you come to see if they are offering it. Although, all his soups are phenomenal

Monica Bansky:

The Soup Bar in Palmyra.

Walsh Jackie:

The Crazy Baker Café in Toms River. Homemade every day.

Fran Boyle:

Maryland Crab Soup from the Crab Trap Restaurant in Somers Point

Melissa Hart Moss:

We like Soup Shoppe and the avgolemono soup from 12 Islands Taverna in Stirling

Jimmy Givens:

Sandy’s Cozy Corner has the BEST SPLIT PEA SOUP... ANYWHERE! Visit MY FAVORITE restaurant and it will become YOUR FAVORITE restaurant!

Christine Shields Corrigan:

I had Sweet Potato Bisque today at the Grain House, and it was fabulous. Also Bernards Cafe's (B'ville) Pumpkin soup (seasonal) is amazing. Priscilla's Pantry also has great soups.

Darlene Corazo Abate:

Cream of broccoli from Dawn's Deli

Lisa Beth Garstein Gartenberg:v

Ben McCrone:

Jozanna‘s Italian restaurant in Middlesex NJ, can never go wrong with their cream of chicken and bacon soup on a cold day

