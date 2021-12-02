Best places to see when you’re high in New Jersey (Opinion)

As we continue to wait for the legalized marijuana that we had to vote in to actually become readily available in New Jersey, arguments continue to be made as to how great it would be if we had it. The latest is what legal weed would do for tourism.

Taking that thought and marrying it to an action, I asked my Facebook audience, "Where's the best place to go or thing to see when you're high in New Jersey?"

Amazingly, there are many.

Remember if you're going to experience our state under the influence of anything, don't do it alone and of course, don't drive or take any chances. Having said that, Here are some places to go and things to see when you're high in New Jersey.

Hopefully, in 2022, we'll finally be able to legally do that.

Thomas Evans:

"Lucy the Elephant. Both inside and out."

Richard Nashmy:

"The Barnegat Light House, especially if you have no fear of being high, lol!

Another great side effect of being high, your sense of humor!"

Randi Simon Lupo:

"Grounds For Sculpture."

Trev: You can even take care of your munchies at Rat's Restaurant.

Joshua Kocses:

"Sunfish Pond is the most famous place in New Jersey for use of mind altering substances. It’s been a destination for cannabis tourism ever since the Boy Scouts shut down Yards Creek reservation..."

Jasmine Rodriguez:

"NJ Weedman’s Joint!"

Trev: While there check out the "Steve Trevelise" sandwich!

Jason Beyer:

"A DoorDash menu."

Robin Bickell Thompson:

"My Tillie Coaster set!"

Trev: When they start moving around in a circle, you know you've had too much.

