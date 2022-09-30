Best places in New Jersey to trick or treat (Opinion)

So you already know the worst places to trick or treat.

🚫 Rural areas where the houses are acres apart.

🚫 Apartment complexes because parents seem to not trust the people who live there.

🚫 The neighbor who's a dentist who won't give out candy on principle and throws floss in your bag instead.

🚫 And the old lady who somehow found where they still make those awful popcorn balls and insults you with them.

We don't need to cover those. But how about the BEST places in New Jersey to trick or treat?

Alpine, NJ loading...

If you want to go for the gold, go where the rich people are. Try Alpine. Celebrities live here. Sounds crazy? The town is said to be super generous at Halloween giving away full-size candy bars and even gift cards, plus the decorations are said to be over-the-top cool.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Saddle Brook holds an annual Halloween decorating contest which gets competitive so the houses are extra fun to trick or treat.

Rahway loading...

My hometown of Rahway is known for a house on Maple Avenue owned by the D'Emilio family that redefines going "all out" for Halloween. Hopefully, they'll be doing it again this year. If you're in Rahway put Maple Avenue on your truck or treat route.

Halloween display on Frank Applegate Road in Jackson Halloween display on Frank Applegate Road in Jackson (listener submitted) loading...

There's a street in Cranford called Herning Avenue that historically gets blocked off from vehicular traffic and the half-mile road turns into one big block party.

Westfield has "The Watcher" house, the dark history of John List and is the town from which the "Addams Family" creator hails. It's the triple threat. Dudley Avenue is said to have some of the best house decorations.

Lambertville loading...

Lambertville is all about the spooky season. The whole town really embraces Halloween but North Union Street historically has some of the most elaborate house decorating and neighbors are super generous in handing out to the kids. Then, on North Union Street, there’s the 'Halloween House of Lambertville.' It's owned by a retired art teacher whose collection of handmade black-light figurines made of plaster is now over 60 strong and they're as creepy as they are artistic.

Toms River boasts one of the biggest Halloween parades in the nation and it's so popular that this year, since the parade is on Halloween itself, the mayor has declared trick or treating be done the day before on October 30 so kids can experience both.

There's lots more in the way of cool places in New Jersey for trick or treating and you can check it all out here.

