The 10 best places to ice skate in NJ this winter

As the weather gets colder and we burst into the fullness of winter, it’s still a great season to get outside and do fun activities in New Jersey.

Who doesn’t love ice skating? Sure, you could go to Rockefeller Center in New York City, but there are plenty of ice skating rinks to enjoy in the Garden State.

Here are 10 of the best places to go ice skating in New Jersey

Van Saun Park, 216 Forest Avenue, Paramus

Van Saun Park, 216 Forest Avenue, Paramus

Hours and times vary.

This open-air ice rink, open until Jan. 12, offers skating and ice bumper cars. Visitors can also check out the pavilion, ride the carousel, shop at the crafts market, order from food trucks, and chill at the beer and wine garden.

All-access tickets include admission, skating, and one carousel ticket for $20. General admission is $10. Seniors, veterans, and active military get a $5 discount.

Crystal Springs Resort, 1 Wild Turkey Way, Hamburg

Crystal Springs Resort, 1 Wild Turkey Way, Hamburg

What is Glice? It’s a Swiss-engineered eco-friendly synthetic material that can be skated on, even when it’s above freezing.

Glide around the rink. Then warm up by the fire with a hot cocoa or festive adult beverage.

Skate time and skate rentals are included for guests at the hotels. No reservations are needed.

Open on weekends through at least the end of February.

111 Midtown Bridge Approach, Hackensack

111 Midtown Bridge Approach, Hackensack

Check the website for hours and times. Holiday admission is $25.

With four regulation-size NHL rinks, the Ice House is the largest facility of its kind in the tri-state area.

Public skating is open to the general public. The public session is a great way to enjoy a fun and casual time on the ice.

Also, you can learn to ice skate at this rink. There are proficiency levels ranging from Basic 1 to Pre-Freeskate. For the little ones, there is a four-level tot program, called Snowplow Sam, to prepare them for regular classes.

There are also parent and tot classes. The skater will learn various techniques such as stopping and turning, just to name a few.

1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford

1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford

Ice skating indoors? American Dream has an NHL regulation-size state-of-the-art ice rink indoors, offering ice skating, figure skating, open skating, and more.

Rink admission for an hour and skates cost $25 for general admission on non-peak days, and $35 on peak days.

151 Parsonage Road, Edison

151 Parsonage Road, Edison

This outdoor skating rink overlooks the lake. Each winter, thousands of people come to experience the outdoor skating experience. The ice skating season lasts through March 30.

Reservations are not accepted. Service is provided on a first come-first-served basis.

Admission fees include $6 for adults, and $5 for children 17 and under, and seniors.

Need to rent skates? No problem. That’s only a $5 rental.

Cooper Avenue Park (corner of North Park Drive and Cuthbert Boulevard), Cherry Hill

Cooper Avenue Park (corner of North Park Drive and Cuthbert Boulevard), Cherry Hill

This 60-foot by 120-foot ice rink is open until Feb. 23. The park transforms into a winter wonderland complete with twinkling lights in the trees, and vendors selling food inside the lodge.

Hours: Thursday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Prices include $5.50 for skate rentals, $6.50 for rink admission for ages four to 12, $8.50 for rink admission for adults, and $5.50 for rink admission for seniors and veterans.

10 Nevins Road, Wayne

10 Nevins Road, Wayne

Reservations are recommended since this ice skating rink is a popular one. Helmets are recommended to skate but they are not rented at the rink.

Ice Vault has two rinks operating year-round.

Hours and days of operation for public skating vary, so be sure to visit the website. Admission is $25 per session, which includes skate rentals.

The new arena has a total spectator seating capacity of 600. The facility also offers direct viewing from the elevated restaurant, which has 190 feet of glass overlooking the ice rinks.

1215 Wyckoff Road, Wall Township

1215 Wyckoff Road, Wall Township

Home of the Jersey Shore Wildcats Hockey Club, this 15-acre complex features three NHL-sized ice skating rinks, plus a snack bar and skate rentals. Hang out in the Hockey Sticks Café, the Shore Hockey Shop, and the Jersey Shore Laser Tag and Arcade.

Public skating costs $11 and an extra $5 for skate rentals.

Hours: Weekdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays 12 p.m. to 1:50 p.m., and Sunday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

It gets chilly inside the rink. Warm layers are suggested. Hats and gloves are encouraged. Wear thick socks so the skates fit well.

601 Hollydell Drive, Sewell

601 Hollydell Drive, Sewell

Hollydell Ice Arena has been South Jersey’s premier indoor ice arena since 1992, according to its website. It is the home of the North American Hockey League’s Philadelphia Rebels.

Public ice skating is offered. Check the website for a weekly schedule. Sessions and locations are updated weekly as Hollydell has two skating buildings.

Admission is $10 and skate rentals are $6.

Elephant Park, 95 River Drive, Jersey City

Elephant Park, 95 River Drive, Jersey City

If you’re looking for a spectacular view while you ice skate, Newport Skates is the place to check out. Located right on the Hudson River, it’s the perfect vantage point to check out the New York City skyline, and take photos.

This is an outdoor rink, so bundle up. Open until March, Newport Skates is a great place to learn with family and friends as drop-in classes, group classes, and private lessons are available, as well as public skating sessions.

Admission and skate rental costs about $20.

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Enjoy skating in New Jersey this winter.

