Best place to retire in New Jersey is … Camden? (Opinion)

Despite all you hear about people leaving New Jersey when they stop working, there are many who, like Bill Spadea and myself, are digging in and plan when the time comes, to retire right here in the Garden State.

I've lived here too long to leave now.

But where is the best place to retire in New Jersey?

It depends on who you ask. According to newhomesource.com, you'll need to have about $61,215 a year to retire comfortably here. But where in New Jersey will that be?

How about Camden? The city was ranked the number one place to retire in New Jersey according to their website, which explains:

"Camden is a great Philadelphia suburb that lets retirees enjoy affordable urban living. You can take advantage of the best of East Coast city living in Camden, while you explore the numerous museums that celebrate the arts and local history. Enjoy the great outdoors in the lovely parks along the Delaware River."

The website also cites the most recent number of annual violent crimes at 1,200 and annual property crimes at 2,241. They also want you to know that there are 34 hospitals within one mile of the city.

So if not Camden, where would they say is the second best place to retire?

How about Trenton?

With a median home value of $95,100 and the most recent number of annual violent crimes at 992 and property crimes at 2,558, the website says about our capital:

"Trenton, NJ has something for all types of retirees. Museum lovers can explore everything from art, to local history, natural history, and architecture. Fun parks line the Delaware River, making it easy for active adults to get up and stay active during their retirement. No matter how you want to spend your days, you’ll always have something to do in Trenton."

The full list is as follows:

Camden Trenton Gloucester Township Manchester Township Millville Pennsauken Township Willingboro Township Atlantic City Pemberton Township Vineland

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

