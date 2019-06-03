Best pizza in Jersey? Make it yourself!

Making pizza at home is simple and delicious. If I can do it, so can you.

My pizzas are usually the result of a fridge clean out. What veggies and meat do you have that can be re-purposed so it doesn't seem like leftovers?

Let's start with a simple pulled pork pizza. I've previously shared my pulled pork recipe . This can also be done in a slow cooker. Whatever's easier. I had it in the fridge and thought this would be the perfect pizza meat.

Start with the dough. I buy it fresh at the local grocery store. You can also buy pizza dough frozen.

The key is to let the dough sit on a baking pan and get close to room temp before you start spreading it.

Preheat the oven to 475.

Take your cold pork from the fridge and put it in a non-stick frying pan. You wont need any oil as the fat from the pork will begin to melt immediately.

Medium heat is best. The goal is to brown the pork a little and heat it through.

Feel free to add a little more hot pepper, salt and pepper.

Take the dough and add olive oil to cover it, make sure it doesn't stick!

Once the dough is spread on the pan, add rosemary, thyme, salt, pepper, red pepper and garlic powder.

Bake the dough for 10 minutes.

Take it out and slide a spatula underneath to make sure it's not sticking.

Spread the pork to cover the dough.

Add shredded cheese. Anything will do here. I had a 'Mexican Mix' left over from taco night so I used that. But you could use shredded cheddar, mozzarella, whatever you like!

Put it back in the over, lower the heat to 425 and when the cheese is melted, you're done!

Let the pizza sit for a few minutes before cutting into it. I find scissors are the best tool to cut it while it's in the pan. If you want to take the pizza to the next level, add cold coleslaw. This is simple to make:

Buy a bag of pre-shredded cabbage & carrots in the grocery store.

Add a little lemon juice, white vinegar, cup of mayonnaise, a little sugar, salt, pepper and celery seeds and you've got cole slaw .

Enjoy! I'll share my white pizza recipe soon!

