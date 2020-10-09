Best pizza at the Jersey Shore — #SpeakingPodcast

I love the Fall. And I love the Jersey Shore in the Fall. Cool temps, dry air and a relatively warm ocean. My podcasts cohosts and friends Jay Black and Jessica Gibson joined me for another lively episode of our podcast.

Jessica is spending the week at her in-laws house in Avalon and very quickly the conversation turned to the best pizza at the Jersey Shore. My pick? Angelo’s in Sea Isle City. Great family restaurant and a place that I grew up stopping by after a day on the beach.

For Jessica, it’s all about Mack’s Pizza in Stone Harbor.

For Jay’s part, the conversation turned to his embracing his new normal which is socially distant comedy shows. Ugh. We did agree that he may have a 2022 New Years resolution to hug a fan…we’ll see how that plays out.

