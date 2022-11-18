Best pizza and cheesesteaks in New Jersey — Part 2
As you know, I'm a bit of a cheesesteak aficionado. At least in my own head. Either way, I love a good cheesesteak AND pizza.
Some places have figured out the magic of combining the two. MMMMM. Delicious.
When I brought this up on the air, our lines were flooded with calls about local go-to favorites around the Garden State.
It's one of the reasons that I'm diggin' in. No way you're getting great pizza and cheesesteaks anywhere else.
Here's the extended list for you to check out and hopefully try, at least one place on the list, this weekend!
Make sure that if you have friends and family traveling in from other states to visit you for the holidays you don't let 'em leave before trying some delicious Jersey pizza!
The Coal House Sea Girt in Sea Girt
Joe Spano's Tomato Pies in Point Pleasant
Dicola's Pizza in Washington
Pat's Pizza in Point Pleasant
Rosie's Pizza in Point Pleasant Beach
Joey's Pizza of Hamilton in Hamilton
Buona Pizza in Bernardsville
Star Tavern in Orange
Stan's Chitch's Cafe in Bound Brook
Klee's Bar & Grill in Seaside Heights
Saturn Pizza Princeton inside the Ivy Inn in Princeton
Meatheadz Cheesesteak in Lawrence
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.