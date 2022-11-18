Best pizza and cheesesteaks in New Jersey — Part 2

As you know, I'm a bit of a cheesesteak aficionado. At least in my own head. Either way, I love a good cheesesteak AND pizza.

Some places have figured out the magic of combining the two. MMMMM. Delicious.

When I brought this up on the air, our lines were flooded with calls about local go-to favorites around the Garden State.

It's one of the reasons that I'm diggin' in. No way you're getting great pizza and cheesesteaks anywhere else.

Here's the extended list for you to check out and hopefully try, at least one place on the list, this weekend!

Make sure that if you have friends and family traveling in from other states to visit you for the holidays you don't let 'em leave before trying some delicious Jersey pizza!

The Coal House Sea Girt in Sea Girt

Joe Spano's Tomato Pies in Point Pleasant

Dicola's Pizza in Washington

Pat's Pizza in Point Pleasant

Rosie's Pizza in Point Pleasant Beach

Joey's Pizza of Hamilton in Hamilton

Buona Pizza in Bernardsville

Star Tavern in Orange

Stan's Chitch's Cafe in Bound Brook

Klee's Bar & Grill in Seaside Heights

Saturn Pizza Princeton inside the Ivy Inn in Princeton

Meatheadz Cheesesteak in Lawrence

