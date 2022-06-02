Best NJ summer family vacay in city you might not have considered (Opinion)

Problems that plagued Atlantic City several years ago were both the best thing and the worst thing that could ever happen to them. The worst because of the revenue lost. The best because it was a correction that needed to happen and spurred Atlantic City to come back even better. And now Atlantic City is one of the most family-friendly destinations in New Jersey.

North Beach, the new exciting branding for the north end of the boardwalk in Atlantic City, is where all the action is when it comes to family-friendly entertainment. You can literally bring your family to Atlantic City for a week's worth of fun.

Showboat is leading the charge in family fun entertainment. Not only are they the hotel that is building the $100 million 103,000 square-foot water park called Island water park, but they are also the home of Lucky Snake, the entertainment center that set up a sports bar and an arcade in the middle of the old Showboat casino floor.

And now, they are also the place that boasts a new indoor go cart race track, which is sure to attract thousands of families this summer. It seems like it was go karts that were missing from the family fun in AC And between that and the soon-to-be waterpark, Showboat is going to be a top destination for families this summer.

To top it all off, North Beach Atlantic City has announced that the entertainment district of Atlantic City will host its annual summer-kick off premiere ocean-front firework spectacular on Friday, July 1 at 9:30 p.m. The fireworks are by the renowned fireworks company Grucci.

AC has entered a new age where you get the best of both worlds.

North Beach Atlantic City has developed into the city’s family fun spot as well as its cultural hub. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Ocean Casino Resort and Tennessee Avenue restaurants have pumped new and exciting life into this northern section of the Boardwalk, adding to the amazing offerings already presented by Resorts Casino & Hotel, Steel Pier, Showboat and the Absecon Lighthouse.

Between showboats family offerings and the rest of North Beach, which is already a haven for family fun, there really is no better place to vacation this summer than Atlantic City.

