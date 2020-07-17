People always ask me why it is that whenever I have a few days off in the summer I go running down to Atlantic City as if it’s some chic Caribbean resort. The reason is that it is the only place in New Jersey where you can have it all. Luxury hotels, great dining, entertainment spots and much more for both couple and families..and all on one of the best boardwalks the state has to offer. We all know Atlantic City has its charms. It’s also had its ups and downs.

But it’s still one of the tried and true great resorts of New Jersey – the Riviera of New Jersey, if you will. The new cultural hub in New Jersey is the strip of businesses at the north end of the boardwalk, recently christened “North Beach.“ We had the good fortune to broadcast from there today in front of the legendary Steel Pier and I have to tell you that North Beach has now become the shining star of the AC boardwalk.

Although it’s not a new section of the boardwalk at all, there are some parts of it that are new. It’s a conglomeration of several businesses who have gotten together to showcase what I believe is the best part of Atlantic City. Resort Hotel and Casino, Ocean resort, Steel Pier, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, I am seeking lighthouse, and Tennessee Avenue beer hall make up A premier outdoor experience which is sure to make people keep coming back to Atlantic City.

Dennis and I were excited to participate in the inauguration of the new website that details this exciting part of the boardwalk and all that it has to offer. AtlanticCityNorth Beach.com showcases all of the entertainment venues that make up North Beach and show you what eateries, hotels, casinos, rides, and other attractions that you’ll be lucky enough to experience when you visit.

North Beach visitors are encouraged to visit the website and tag their photos at each property by using #NorthBeachAC.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.

