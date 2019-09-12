Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches, hayrides for 2019

Whether you're searching for your own "great pumpkin" this fall, or just to sample some cider in a festive spot, the Garden State offers lots of seasonal fun, with pumpkins patches and weekend family-friendly activities. Through Halloween, there are corn mazes, hayrides and petting zoos (not to mention cider doughnuts for days)!

Just as with apple picking, there's some tips before heading out. Call ahead, as activity times may vary. Sites are open, weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, instead of hoping they take cards.

Central Jersey pumpkin picking & more:

VonThun Farms (Middlesex County)

519 Ridge Road, Monmouth Junction

Call ahead: 973-329-8656

VonThun has a corn maze this year, "Celebrating 150 Years of College Football." The design incorporates the logos and football helmets of nearby Rutgers and Princeton Universities - the institutions that started this American tradition in 1869 — etched into a 6-plus acre corn field, with lots of twists and turns. There's also hayrides, farm animals, a bounce obstacle course and other family activities.

Giamarese Farm and Orchards (Middlesex County)

1555 Fresh Ponds Road, East Brunswick

Call ahead: 732-821-9494

Fall Harvest Weekends in Sept, weekday educational tours by reservation. Open 7 days per week in October for the Fall Harvest Season. Admission to the farm is free and tickets may be purchased for a hayride tour and the corn maze. Plus, pick-your-own pumpkins, mums, straw bales, corn stalks, gourds and other fall decorations.

Stults Farm(Middlesex County)

146 Cranbury Neck Road, Plainsboro

Call ahead: 609-799-2523

Cheesequake Farms (Middlesex & Monmouth Counties)

2095 US Highway 9, Old Bridge

Call ahead: (732) 721-5728

191 Rt. 34, Matawan

Call ahead: (732) 583-6780

Cheesequake Farms offers hayrides into the 'patch' at both locations, plus photo ops with an overall fall theme that changes every year.

Happy Day Farm (Monmouth County)

97 Daum Road, Manalapan

Call ahead: 732-977-3607

Happy Day Farm has lots to offer- starting with a Marvel Avengers-themed corn maze. There’s also a viewing zoo with tractor rides, sunflower maze, and other add-on activities like a "spider web" to climb, jump-on pillow, pig races, pony rides and photo friendly spots.

A Casola Farms (Monmouth County)

178 Route 34, Holmdel

Call ahead: 732-332-1533

Casola has pumpkins, pony rides and petting zoo area. On weekends there's also a corn maze, face painting and Wild West Show. October adds Night Time Haunted Hayrides and the 'T'exas Chainsaw'-inspired Travis County Junkyard.

Wemrock Orchards (Monmouth County)

100 Wemrock Road, Freehold

Call ahead: 732-431-2668

Wemrock offers hayrides through its orchard. There's also Jersey fresh produce & baked goods at the year-round store, plus a tasting room that features NJ wines.

Argo's Farm (Ocean County)

1250 Lacey Road, Forked River

Call ahead: 609-693-3513

Argo's offers hayrides out to pick pumpkins and a corn maze. This year, the theme is "End [Alzheimer’s] ALZ"

DeWolf's Farm (Ocean County)

58 West Colliers Mill Rd., New Egypt

Call ahead: 609-758-6288

Hallock's U Pick Farm (Ocean County)

38 Fischer Rd, New Egypt, NJ

Call ahead: 609-758-8847

K and S Farms (Mercer County)

831 Windsor-Perrineville Road, East Windsor

Call ahead: 609-758-7817

K and S offers a daytime 'family' corn maze and pumpkin picking. At night, there's the G-rated 'safe' area for a flashlight maze and pumpkins, plus the "Field of Terror".

Norz Hill Farm & Market (Somerset County)

116 South Branch Rd., Hillsborough

Call ahead: 908-371-COWS (2697)

Norz offers a corn maze, hayrides and lots of farm animals to visit. There's also a haunted Scare Farm on weekends from late September through Halloween.

Doyle's Unami Farms (Somerset County)

771 Mill Lane, Hillsborough

Call ahead: 908-369-3187

Schaefer Farms (Hunterdon County)

1051 Country Rd. 523, Flemington

Call ahead: 908-782-2705

Schaefer's has hayrides, plus a corn maze, farm animals, cow bounce house, and fall goodies at the farm stand. Schaefer's Farm of Horrors opens Fri, Sept. 27 for weekends through Halloween.

South Jersey pumpkin picking & more:

Johnson’s Corner Farm (Burlington County)

133 Church Road, Medford

Call ahead: 609-654-8643

Johnson’s Farm is one of the largest pick-your-own farms in South Jersey. The fall means hayrides into their fields for pumpkins (and apples). Weekend fun includes a corn maze, moon bounce, live music, animal farm and Discovery Barnyard.

Springdale Farms (Camden County)

1638 South Springdale Road, Cherry Hill

856-424-8674

There's a 2019 corn maze, themed "The Amazing Bee." Also, pumpkin picking hayrides and also a chance for campfire hayrides. You can even book a private hayride.



R & J Farm (Atlantic County)

723 W. Herschel St., Galloway Township

Call ahead: 609-593-6183

R & J offers a corn maze, hayrides to the pumpkin patch, pumpkin stand and hay pit. On weekends there's also pony rides and face painting. Fall Opening day is September ; check pricing to plan ahead. (Beginning Sept. 28, the farm offers the Cornfield of Terror).

Sahl's Father Son Farm (Atlantic County)

420 W. Pestalozzi Ave., Egg Harbor City

Call ahead: 609-965-9300

Aside from pumpkins, there's also hayrides, a corn maze, kiddie koral, mini mazes, pig races, some farm animals, a bounce pit & family games.

Coombs Barnyard (Salem County)

20 Route 77, Elmer

Call ahead: 609- 364-2520

This year's Barnyard Bash runs on Sundays in October, offering a hayride, pumpkin picking (from a REAL patch), visit with Barnyard Animals and enjoy a corn maze.

Maugeri farms (Gloucester County)

1991 Oldmans Creek Rd., Swedesboro

Call ahead: 856-249-9900

Maugeri offers lots of 'non-scary' family fun with hayrides, a kiddie hay bale maze, and Tiny Tots Hay Bale Treasure Hunt.

North Jersey pumpkin picking & more:

Alstede Farms (Morris County)

1 Alstede Farms Lane, Chester

Call ahead: 908-879-7189

Alstede Farms really is a year-round destination for seasonal fun. Aside from pick-your-own pumpkins & apples, there’s a sunflower maze, petting zoo area, store and cider mill tours. This year, there's an "Adventures in Chester" giant corn maze.

Hacklebarney Farms Cider Mill (Morris County)

104 State Park Road, Chester

Call ahead: 908-879-6593

Hacklebarney has pick your own pumpkins and gourds, plus a twisty corn maze. And, cider hot dogs, which sound delicious!

Ort Farms (Morris County)

25 Bartley Rd., Long Valley

Call ahead: 908-876-3351

There's hayrides and a corn maze, hay pyramid, tractor playset, train, pony rides & farm store.

Hamilton Farms (Morris County)

130 Old Denville Road, Boonton

Call ahead: 973- 334-6528

Hamilton Farms has hayrides, farm animals, a hay maze and lots of fall goodies for sale.

Stony Hill Farm Market (Morris County)

8 State Route 24 (Rt 513), Chester

Call ahead: 908-879-2908

Stony Hill corn maze 2019 (courtesy Stony Hill Farms)

Stony Hill has a nearby Corn Maze & Fun Park with a 2019 theme of "BEE aMAZEd". This year, learn all about bees as you explore our giant corn maze! Join us in celebrating these amazing pollinators, including the honey bee, NJ's state insect.

Secor Farms (Bergen County)

85 Airmont Ave., Mahwah

Call ahead: 201-520-2595

Secor offers hayrides, a corn maze, petting zoo and hay maze. There's also a 'corn box' for the kiddies and photo ops with a “How Tall This Fall” display and other farm 'cut outs'.

Longmeadow Farm (Warren County)

561 Hope Blairstown Rd., Hope

Call ahead: 908-459-5351

Pumpkins is how Longmeadow got into the farm biz, and it's a tradition going strong. There's hayrides and lots of other Jersey fresh produce to bring home, too.

Heaven Hill Farm and Garden Center (Sussex County)

451 State Route 94, Vernon

Call ahead: 973- 764-5144

Heaven Hill offers its own The Great Pumpkin Festival, with pumpkins, hayrides, a corn maze, tractor rides, pedal go carts & farm animals. Plus, wine tasting and a market.

Best NJ pumpkin patches, hayrides, corn mazes for 2019 (courtesy of Jimmy Johnston)

If we missed a spot or if you want to share your fall fun photos, just tweet us at @NJ1015.

