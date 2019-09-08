NJ fall apple picking: where to go in New Jersey
New Jersey offers so much seasonal fun, it can be tough to fit it all in around a busy family schedule. One thing that's worth squeezing in is Jersey Fresh apple-picking. It's a cute couples' outing, which can grow with you to include friends, kids and grand-kids over the years.
Some things to remember when planning an 'apple outing' — Call ahead, as activity times may vary. Sites are open, weather permitting. It's also good to have cash on-hand, instead of hoping they take cards. Pick-your-own apples in NJ generally are available from the end of August through Columbus Day.
Here's an ultimate round-up of Jersey's best apple picking destinations. We've got two dozen to choose from across the Garden State!
Johnson’s Corner Farm (Burlington County)
133 Church Road, Medford
Call ahead: 609-654-8643
Johnson’s Farm is one of the largest pick-your-own farms in South Jersey. The fall season means hayrides into their fields for up to 10 varieties of apples. There's also weekend fun including a corn maze, moon bounce, live music, animal farm and Discovery Barnyard.
Terhune Orchards (Mercer County)
330 Cold Soil Road, Princeton
Call ahead: 609-924-2310
Terhune Orchards in Princeton keeps adding seasonal goodness to its offerings.
Aside from the farm store, vineyard, winery and pick-your-own, weekend fun includes live music, pony and tractor rides, face painting and a corn maze. Terhune's orchard is on Van Kirk Road, just around the block from its farm store and tasting room.
Melick's Town Farm (Hunterdon County)
472 County Road 513, Califon
Call ahead: (908)832-2905
19 King Street, Oldwick
Call ahead: 908-439-388
Fall is big business for Melick's, which has two pick-your-own orchards, one with a cider mill in Oldwick and the other in Califon. There's also a farm market in Oldwick a couple minutes off Route 78.
Battleview Orchards (Monmouth County)
91 Wemrock Rd, Freehold
Call ahead: 732-462-0756
Battleview Orchards in Freehold is another Jersey favorite for fall festivities. Pick-your-own apples have begun. The country store is open year-round for produce, home baked goodies and (seasonally) fresh apple cider. It's just down the road from the actual orchard.
Alstede Farms (Morris County)
1 Alstede Farms Lane, Chester
Call ahead: 908-879-7189
Alstede Farms really is a year-round destination for seasonal fun. Aside from pick-your-own, there's a store, petting zoo area, corn maze and cider mill tours.
More North Jersey apple picking:
Phillips Farms (Hunterdon County)
290 Church Road, Milford
Call ahead: 908-995-0022
Bonacorsi Family Farms(Hunterdon County)
1137 Croton Road, Flemington
Demarest Farms (Bergen County)
244 Wierimus Road, Hillsdale
Call ahead: (201) 666-0472
Riamede Farm (Morris County)
122 Oakdale Road, Chester
Call ahead: 908-879-5353
Sun High Orchards (Morris County)
19 Canfield Avenue, Randolph
Call ahead: 973-584-4734
Wightmans Farm (Morris County)
1111 Mt. Kemble Avenue, Morristown
Call ahead: 973-425-9819
Stony Hill Farm Market (Morris County)
8 State Route 24 (Rt 513), Chester
Call ahead: 908-879-2908
Stony Hill also has a nearby Corn Maze & Fun Park with a 2017 theme of Sea Turtle Recovery.
Hacklebarney Farms Cider Mill (Morris County)
In 2017, what Hacklebarney lacks in apple picking they make up for in cider hot dogs. The landmark in Chester recently was featured on the Rachel Ray show, highlighting its fresh-made apple cider.
Tree-Licious Orchards (Warren County)
135 Karrville Rd, Port Murray
Call ahead: 908-689-2906
Longmeadow Farm (Warren County)
561 Blairstown Rd (County Rd. 521), Hope
Call ahead: 908-459-5351
Mackey's Orchard (Warren County)
284B County Route 519, Belvidere
Call ahead: 908-475-1507
Pick-your-own is on weekends
Donaldson Farms (Warren County)
358 Allen Road, Hackettstown
Call ahead: 908-852-9122
Donaldson Farms also features a corn maze with a patriotic 2016 theme
Ripple Hill Farm (Somerset County)
181 Mountain Road, Basking Ridge
Call ahead:908-647-1300
Open Sundays in 2016 for pick-your-own apples, subject to change.
More central Jersey apple picking:
Giamarese Farm and Orchards (Middlesex County)
1555 Fresh Ponds Road, East Brunswick
Call ahead: 732-821-9494
On weekends there are hayrides, pony rides, a corn maze and face painting.
VonThun Farms (Middlesex County)
519 Ridge Road, Monmouth Junction
Call ahead: 973-329-8656
The farm also has weekend fun with a corn maze and hayrides.
Stults Farm(Middlesex County)
146 Cranbury Neck Road, Plainsboro
Call ahead: 609-799-2523
Eastmont Orchards(Monmouth County)
321 County Road 537, Colts Neck
Call ahead: 732-542-5404
Lee Turkey Farm(Mercer County)
201 Hickory Corner Road, East Windsor
Call ahead: 609-448-0629
More South Jersey apple picking:
Mood’s Farm Market(Gloucester County)
901 Bridgeton Pike, Mullica Hill
Call ahead: 856-478-2500
Russo’s Orchard Lane Farm (Burlington County)
310 Extonville Rd., Chesterfield
Call ahead: 609-259-3684
Johnson’s Locust Hall Farm (Burlington County)
2691 Monmouth Road, Jobstown
Call ahead: 609-353-9000
There's also a corn maze, animal farm, pony rides and free play area.
If you think we missed a spot, just tweet us @ProudJersey and at @NJ1015.
