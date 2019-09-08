NJ fall apple picking: where to go in New Jersey

New Jersey offers so much seasonal fun, it can be tough to fit it all in around a busy family schedule. One thing that's worth squeezing in is Jersey Fresh apple-picking. It's a cute couples' outing, which can grow with you to include friends, kids and grand-kids over the years.

Some things to remember when planning an 'apple outing' — Call ahead, as activity times may vary. Sites are open, weather permitting. It's also good to have cash on-hand, instead of hoping they take cards. Pick-your-own apples in NJ generally are available from the end of August through Columbus Day.

Here's an ultimate round-up of Jersey's best apple picking destinations. We've got two dozen to choose from across the Garden State!

Johnson’s Corner Farm (Burlington County)

133 Church Road, Medford

Call ahead: 609-654-8643

Johnson’s Farm is one of the largest pick-your-own farms in South Jersey. The fall season means hayrides into their fields for up to 10 varieties of apples. There's also weekend fun including a corn maze, moon bounce, live music, animal farm and Discovery Barnyard.

Terhune Orchards (Mercer County)

330 Cold Soil Road, Princeton

Call ahead: 609-924-2310

Terhune Orchards in Princeton keeps adding seasonal goodness to its offerings.

Aside from the farm store, vineyard, winery and pick-your-own, weekend fun includes live music, pony and tractor rides, face painting and a corn maze. Terhune's orchard is on Van Kirk Road, just around the block from its farm store and tasting room.

Melick's Town Farm (Hunterdon County)

472 County Road 513, Califon

Call ahead: (908)832-2905

19 King Street, Oldwick

Call ahead: 908-439-388

Fall is big business for Melick's, which has two pick-your-own orchards, one with a cider mill in Oldwick and the other in Califon. There's also a farm market in Oldwick a couple minutes off Route 78.

NJ Bucket List: fall apple picking in New Jersey (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media)

Battleview Orchards (Monmouth County)

91 Wemrock Rd, Freehold

Call ahead: 732-462-0756

Battleview Orchards in Freehold is another Jersey favorite for fall festivities. Pick-your-own apples have begun. The country store is open year-round for produce, home baked goodies and (seasonally) fresh apple cider. It's just down the road from the actual orchard.

Alstede Farms (Morris County)

1 Alstede Farms Lane, Chester

Call ahead: 908-879-7189

Alstede Farms really is a year-round destination for seasonal fun. Aside from pick-your-own, there's a store, petting zoo area, corn maze and cider mill tours.

More North Jersey apple picking:

Phillips Farms (Hunterdon County)

290 Church Road, Milford

Call ahead: 908-995-0022

Bonacorsi Family Farms(Hunterdon County)

1137 Croton Road, Flemington

Demarest Farms (Bergen County)

244 Wierimus Road, Hillsdale

Call ahead: (201) 666-0472

Riamede Farm (Morris County)

122 Oakdale Road, Chester

Call ahead: 908-879-5353

Sun High Orchards (Morris County)

19 Canfield Avenue, Randolph

Call ahead: 973-584-4734

Wightmans Farm (Morris County)

1111 Mt. Kemble Avenue, Morristown

Call ahead: 973-425-9819

Stony Hill Farm Market (Morris County)

8 State Route 24 (Rt 513), Chester

Call ahead: 908-879-2908

Stony Hill also has a nearby Corn Maze & Fun Park with a 2017 theme of Sea Turtle Recovery.

Hacklebarney Farms Cider Mill (Morris County)

In 2017, what Hacklebarney lacks in apple picking they make up for in cider hot dogs. The landmark in Chester recently was featured on the Rachel Ray show, highlighting its fresh-made apple cider.

Tree-Licious Orchards (Warren County)

135 Karrville Rd, Port Murray

Call ahead: 908-689-2906

Longmeadow Farm (Warren County)

561 Blairstown Rd (County Rd. 521), Hope

Call ahead: 908-459-5351

Mackey's Orchard (Warren County)

284B County Route 519, Belvidere

Call ahead: 908-475-1507

Pick-your-own is on weekends

Donaldson Farms (Warren County)

358 Allen Road, Hackettstown

Call ahead: 908-852-9122

Donaldson Farms also features a corn maze with a patriotic 2016 theme

Ripple Hill Farm (Somerset County)

181 Mountain Road, Basking Ridge

Call ahead:908-647-1300

Open Sundays in 2016 for pick-your-own apples, subject to change.

More central Jersey apple picking:

Giamarese Farm and Orchards (Middlesex County)

1555 Fresh Ponds Road, East Brunswick

Call ahead: 732-821-9494

On weekends there are hayrides, pony rides, a corn maze and face painting.

VonThun Farms (Middlesex County)

519 Ridge Road, Monmouth Junction

Call ahead: 973-329-8656

The farm also has weekend fun with a corn maze and hayrides.

Stults Farm(Middlesex County)

146 Cranbury Neck Road, Plainsboro

Call ahead: 609-799-2523

Eastmont Orchards(Monmouth County)

321 County Road 537, Colts Neck

Call ahead: 732-542-5404

Lee Turkey Farm(Mercer County)

201 Hickory Corner Road, East Windsor

Call ahead: 609-448-0629

More South Jersey apple picking:

Mood’s Farm Market(Gloucester County)

901 Bridgeton Pike, Mullica Hill

Call ahead: 856-478-2500

Russo’s Orchard Lane Farm (Burlington County)

310 Extonville Rd., Chesterfield

Call ahead: 609-259-3684

Johnson’s Locust Hall Farm (Burlington County)

2691 Monmouth Road, Jobstown

Call ahead: 609-353-9000

There's also a corn maze, animal farm, pony rides and free play area.

If you think we missed a spot, just tweet us @ProudJersey and at @NJ1015.

Fall apple picking in New Jersey (Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media)

