Best places to find the 10 classic foods that define NJ

Lucky for us, New Jersey has an eclectic food scene with plenty of cuisines to choose from whether it’s street food, a diner, or a nice restaurant.

When you think of certain states, you think of certain foods they’re known for, right? For example, if you think of Maine, lobster comes to mind. Idaho would be potatoes, and in Georgia, it’s peach everything.

New Jersey is definitely known for certain classic foods, too.

Here are the top 10 foods associated with New Jersey and suggestions as to where to get the best of the best.

Pork Roll sandwich (EzumeImages/Getty)

⬛ Pork Roll/Taylor Ham

Depending on which region of the state you live, the debate about pork roll vs. Taylor ham continues.

If it’s Taylor Ham you crave, check out

Tick Tock Diner NJ Facebook Page

281 Allwood Rd, Clifton

One of the most famous diners serves a monster Taylor ham sandwich on a buttery hard roll. Even Rolling Stones’ frontman Mick Jagger ordered Taylor Ham there, and yes, called it Taylor Ham. He was in North Jersey, after all.

1301 E Elizabeth Ave, Linden

This classic NJ greasy spoon serves Taylor Ham on soft Kaiser roll.

If it’s pork roll in your neck of the woods, be sure to try

Slaters Deli (Google Street View)

866 NJ-36, Leonardo

This legendary spot in Monmouth County is known for its thick-cut pork roll on a crispy, hard roll with a perfect egg-to-cheese-to-pork roll ratio.

1406 Main St, Asbury Park

Frank’s serves up this shore classic with griddled pork roll with super crispy edges on a fresh hard roll.

Italian hot dog at Jimmy Buffs (Jimmy Buffs)

⬛ Italian Hot Dog

Ahh…the Italian hot dog. This is a New Jersey specialty made with deep fried hot dog, fried onions, fried peppers, fried potatoes, and spicy mustard (if you wish) on an Italian roll or pizza bread.

Two of the best places to get an Italian hot dog are:

60 Washington St, West Orange

This is where the hot dog with an Italian twist was first concocted by the founder, James “Bluff” Racioppi in 1932.

Jimmy Buff's of 14th Ave. & 9th St. in Newark, NJ is where the hotdog with an Italian twist was first concocted by the founder James "Bluff" Racioppi in 1932.

Their dogs go on a quarter of a large roll of Italian pizza bread, cooked in hot oils and topped with sauteed onions, peppers, and potatoes. You can also order a double which is two dogs on half a pizza roll.

900 2nd Ave, Elizabeth

Tommy’s is part of the fabric of Elizabeth. USA Today reported that the culinary website, Serious Eats, which had a recurring Hot Dog of the Week column called Tommy’s Italian hot dog “the holy grail of hot dogs,” one of the most unique in the country.

Disco Fries (Canva)

⬛ Disco Fries

A New Jersey diner classic especially after a night of clubbing, disco fries are french fries smothered with melted cheese and gravy.

Any diner will do if you’re craving disco fries but if you haven’t tried these two places, you must.

YouTube Screengrab

500 Passaic Ave, East Newark

Often ranked as one of the best diners in America, the disco fries at Tops are legendary. It’s not clear how they do it, but the fries stay crispy even under all that gravy, and the cheese is melted perfectly on top.

5 Bowling Green Pkwy # 12, Lake Hopatcong

The world-famous Jefferson Diner has won multiple awards for multiple years as best diner in NJ, and best diner in Morris County. It has attracted famous people from all over the world, including actors Kelsey Grammar and Jerry Stiller.

Known for their massive portions, Jefferson’s disco fries are loaded with thick gravy, a perfect go-to-late-night snack for North Jersey partygoers.

Salt Water Taffy (Canva)

⬛ Salt Water Taffy

This soft and chewy candy comes in a variety of flavors and colors, and was originally produced and marketed in the Atlantic City area, starting in the 1880s.

Walk into any sweet shop on any boardwalk at the Jersey Shore, and you’re sure to find salt water taffy.

Try these two spots for the best salt water taffy in New Jersey.

Shrivers (Google Street View)

1901 Boardwalk, Atlantic City

This is where salt water taffy all started. The family-owned business has been making salt water taffy since 1880. It’s become a staple on the Atlantic City boardwalk with its colorful storefront.

852 Boardwalk, Ocean City

Shriver’s is the oldest business on the boardwalk in Ocean City. In 1898, William Shriver founded the candy store and ice cream shop. The legacy of Shriver’s famous salt water taffy still remains, over 100 years later.

Blueberry Pie grandriver

⬛ Blueberry Pie

The blueberry became New Jersey’s official state fruit in 2004 when fourth graders at Veteran’s Memorial Elementary School in Brick campaigned to make the blueberry the official state fruit.

So, where can you get some of the best blueberry pies in the Garden State?

Penza's Pies (Google Street View)

391 US-206, Hammonton

Located in New Jersey’s blueberry capital, this family-owned and operated café and bakery makes everything from scratch, and is famous for its blueberry pie.

1 Alstede Farms Ln, Chester

Known for their fruit-packed pies with savory crusts, Alstede Farms offers a slightly sweet blueberry pie that is a favorite among patrons. The pie is tasty alone, or it’s even tastier with a dollop of fresh whipped cream on top.

454920313 bhofack2

⬛ Subs

Whether you call it a hoagie, a hero, a torpedo, or something else, subs are a very popular lunch food in New Jersey. Luckily for us, there are tons of delis and other eateries that serve great subs.

These are just two.

White House Subs (Google Street View)

2301 Arctic Avenue, Atlantic City

The ultimate New Jersey sub shop first opened in October 1946 by Anthony Basile. The store became one of the most popular sub shops in New Jersey. Each sandwich is made with the choicest meats and the freshest of baked breads.

414 Adams St #2693, Hoboken

Home to the best fresh mozzarella in Hoboken since 1913, Fiore’s sandwich shop serves up a legendary roast beef and fresh mozzarella sub that patrons rave about.

Ripper (Canva)

⬛ Rippers

Another classic New Jersey food is the “ripper.” This a deep-fried hot dog that “rips” open when cooked. New Jersey has some legendary spots to grab a juicy, crispy ripper.

@theruttshut - Instagram

417 River Rd, Clifton

Established in 1928, Rutt’s Hut is “Home of the Ripper.” Their signature ripper is a perfectly deep-fried dog with crispy, bubbly skin and a juicy inside. Get it with their famous house-made mustard-based relish.

1345 Palisade Ave, Fort Lee

This classic roadside hot dog joint near the George Washington Bridge has been around since 1932. Their rippers are plump and crispy and pair well with a cold birch beer and a side of fries.

homemade bagels with cream cheese Whitestorm

⬛ Bagels

It’s all about the water, right? New Jersey is home to some of the best bagel spots in the country thanks to its legendary water quality and old-school bagel-making techniques and traditions. There are so many places to grab a delicious bagel in the Garden State, that it’s hard to narrow it down to just two.

But here are some go-to-bagel suggestions in each section of the state.

Teaneck Road Bagels (Google Street View)

North Jersey

976 Teaneck Road, Teaneck

If it’s true old-school bagels you’re looking for, look no further than Teaneck Road. Since 1993, the shop has been hand-rolling classic water-boiled kosher bagels, with thick, delicious spreads to accompany them. The lox and cream is top-notch.

La Bagel (Google Street View)

Central Jersey

1791 Lincoln Hwy, Edison

New York-style hand-rolled bagels are baked fresh daily and served here.

Bagel Masters (Google Street View)

Jersey Shore

661 Broad St, Shrewsbury

Their legendary bagels are hand-rolled, kettle-boiled, and baked fresh daily. They are soft on the inside and crispy on the outside. The French Toast bagel is a fan favorite.

The Bagel Shop (Google Street View)

South Jersey

600 Kings Hwy N Suite 5, Cherry Hill

The Bagel Spot has been a local favorite since 1979. In fact it’s one of the oldest bagel shops in South Jersey with a loyal following. The salt bagel with lox and cream cheese is a must-try fan favorite.

“Our secret recipe ensures that every bite is a heavenly experience, boasting a crispy exterior and a soft, chewy interior—the hallmark of an authentic New York-style bagel,” the shop said.

One Bite Pizza Reviews - Youtube

⬛ Boardwalk Style Pizza or Tomato Pie

We can’t talk about Jersey foods and not talk about pizza. There are two specialties: Boardwalk-style pizza, which is a thin crust pizza topped with a sweet and tangy sauce and tons of mozzarella cheese. It’s a classic at the Jersey Shore.

Then, there is the tomato pie---pizza without cheese.

For great boardwalk pizza in New Jersey try...

Mack's Pizza (Facebook)

4200 Boardwalk, Wildwood

The Mack Family is dedicated to serving up the best boardwalk pizza using their original take on Neapolitan pizza. Customers love their plain, mushroom, pepperoni, garlic chicken, and the white broccoli pizzas.

For the best tomato pie, hands down it’s

Maruca's famous tomato pie (Facebook)

601 Boardwalk, Seaside Heights

Maruca’s on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights is famous for its trademark cheese and sauce swirls tomato pies. It’s not only a favorite among locals, but Jersey Shore visitors, as well.

Deep Fried Clams Served with French Fries Chiyacat

⬛ Fried Clams

New Jersey is home to some of the best-fried clams on the East Coast.

150 W Front St, Keyport

One of the best places to score some of the best fried clams is at the Keyport Fishery. Their fried clam strips and whole-belly clams are the talk of the town. It’s a no-frills, take-out style joint with some of the best fried seafood platters around.

Keyport Fishery (Keyport Fishery/Google Street View)

703 Bridge Avenue, Point Pleasant

The fried clam platter at this local shore spot features super crispy, tender clams. All the seafood on the menu comes straight from local fishermen.

