That's right, I said it. There's nothing better than the super-sweet you can feel the cavity forming with every bite taste of candy corn.

The tri-color delight, which as a kid I insisted all had a different taste, is back and ready for your Halloween basket.

Chocolate is so common now that it's a year round sweet option. Nothing Halloween about it. But this time of year, the confectioners whip up the simple pleasure of one bite, pop 'em in your mouth, candy corn. The colors look like fall. The taste reminds you of the simplicity of being a kid and the texture of smooth sweetness has my mouth watering as I write this.

So if you happen to live hereby and stop at the Spadea house, there will be no fancy big bars, no candied apples (gross) and no other candy beyond the individual packs of corn kernel shaped sugar.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

