Best and worst toppings to put on a New Jersey pizza

I love candy corn. Seriously, it's a delicious sugary treat that defines the start of the holiday season. Three separate colors that I believe all have a slightly different taste. Seeing candy corn back on the shelves gets me thinking that the holiday season and cooler weather are right around the corner.

dm-evans

I love this time of year and October is one of my favorite months. Pre-holiday, great cool weather, it's the one month in New Jersey where we usually don't need heat or AC. And yes, the candy corn hits the shelves. Here's the problem: for every great idea or food item, there's always someone that goes too far and tries to ruin it. Enter anyone putting candy corn on pizza.

Pizza is delicious. Yes. Candy corn is delicious. But they simply do not belong together. It's like bacon and mint chocolate chip ice cream. Both are delicious, but should not be combined.

In my opinion, most ingredients can be used to enhance the pizza experience. To be fair, I am not a fan of adding sweet to pizza outside of a honey-glazed homemade pizza my wife makes and a delicious fig pizza we get at Nomad in Princeton. Pineapples don't belong on pizza for sure, and candy corn...well, disgusting.

