How to make a Candy Corn Martini

I’m always up for creating new and exciting dishes and drinks in the kitchen or at my bar, but I’ll admit I was skeptical about this one: a Candy Corn Martini.

Bill Spadea and I were trying to come up with the perfect Halloween cocktail, and this is what we came up with. I was intrigued by creating my own candy corn infused vodka, but since I don’t like overly sweet drinks, I didn’t think I would like the finished product. I was wrong. This is delicious. It’s really more dessert than a cocktail, but will perfectly cap any holiday party.

The recipe is below.

Many of the internet recipes call for using ginger beer. I don’t like ginger beer, so I substituted an orange cream soda. What we created was a flavor similar to a creamsicle, but still with a strong candy corn smell and flavor.

To make the vodka:

Fill a large mason jar about ¼ full with candy corn.

Fill the remaining jar with vodka (I use Titos) and let sit for 2-3 days.

The Vodka will completely dissolve in the vodka.

To make the martini:

Add 1 ½ ounces of candy corn vodka to a shaker full of ice

Add 3 ounces of orange cream soda

Gently shake for 30 seconds

Pour into chilled martini glass

Garnish with a dollop of whipped cream and top with kernel of candy corn

Eric Scott is Vice President, Senior Political Director and Director of Special Projects for New Jersey 101.5. He anchors "New Jersey's First News" and weekday morning newscasts from 5 to 10 a.m., in addition to hosting a monthly Town Hall series.

