These unique spots serve the best french fries in New Jersey

🍟There are so many varieties of french fries and tons of toppings to go with them

🍟Here's a list of some of the best NJ spots to get great fries

Crispy, crunchy, greasy, golden brown, topped with ketchup, melted cheese, brown gravy, and even mayo.

French fries have been a staple side on our plates next to hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, and anything else you can think of, whether it be adults or kids.

(Fun fry fact: It's spelled with a lowercase "french" because it refers to the style that the potato is cut, not the ethnicity.)

Besides diners in New Jersey which are famous for having some of the best french fries on the planet (disco fries on a Saturday night after the bars), and some popular chain spots like McDonald’s, Arby’s, and Shake Shack, we asked our New Jersey 101.5 listeners where else can you find the best french fries in the state?

The results were amazing. Here are the top 20 restaurants in New Jersey where you can get some of the best fries.

Curley's Fries (Facebook) Curley's Fries (Facebook) loading...

3501, 2501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, located near Morey’s Piers

Curley’s Fries is a famous boardwalk spot for fries at the Jersey Shore. They are made with fresh potatoes, sliced thick in their iconic crinkle-cut form, and oiled perfectly. A must-try!

Jersey Freeze (Facebook) Jersey Freeze (Facebook) loading...

120 Manalapan Ave, Freehold

While Jersey Freeze is known for its ice cream, they have great burgers, dogs, and fries. Choose from crinkle cut, waffle cut, or sweet potato fries, and tots.

Old Causeway (Facebook) Old Causeway (Facebook) loading...

1201 E Bay Ave, Manahawkin

Customers say the shoe string-style fries with parmesan and parsley are a must-order. They even serve Spanish fries, which are house-seasoned wedge-cut fries with jalapeno, fried onion, and Manchego sauce.

Destination Dogs (Google Street View) Destination Dogs (Google Street View) loading...

101 Paterson St, New Brunswick

Just as the name says, Destination Dogs offers a wide selection of hot dogs with some very unique twists. But as far as fries? Fans say the truffle fries are great for $5.50, as well as fries with brown gravy, cheese, and chili.

Pat's Pizza (Google Street View) Pat's Pizza (Facebook ) loading...

3103 NJ-88, Point Pleasant

The french fries at Pat’s Pizza are golden fried and baked with melted cheddar, mozzarella, and a pizza cheese blend.

Munchy's (Google Street View) Munchy's (Google Street View) loading...

139 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Little Falls

Munchy’s is famous for its Mudslide fries which are smothered in a layer of gravy, and tons of cheese. The place also offers crunchy, seasoned curly fries, as well.

Pegasus (Google Street View) Pegasus (Google Street View) loading...

445 Delsea Dr, Malaga

Pegasus has a whole potato bar on the menu dedicated to french fries. Louie’s Greek fries are homemade steak fries, seasoned with oregano, black pepper, and salt, topped with Romano cheese and feta cheese crumbles. The waffle fries are loaded with bacon, mozzarella, and sour cream. The disco fries are filled with mozzarella cheese and brown gravy.

Hot Dog Johnny's Hot Dog Johnny's loading...

333 US-46, Belvidere

Since 1944, Hot Dog Johnny’s has been a roadside attraction for anyone who has traveled Route 46 through Buttzville. Stop by for a dog, a side of crunchy fries, and a birch beer. But you’ll have to wait until March 1st. That’s when they reopen for the season.

Unhealthy Delicious Poutine with French Fries bhofack2 loading...

119 Main St, Matawan

The steak fries at this pub never disappoint. They are fresh, hot, and taste like spuds, customers say.

Uncle Tanks (Google Street View) Uncle Tanks (Google Street View) loading...

310 Elizabeth Ave, Somerset

They are called “Fancy Pants Crinkle Fries” at Uncle Tanks. Choose from seven different varieties including Chili (vegetarian chili, queso, and scallion sour cream), Mardi Gras (melted pepper jack, crispy pulled pork, Cajun spice, and jalapeno), O’Brien (melted Swiss, chipped corn beef, and Thousand Island dressing), Fries and Shine (pork roll, scrambled egg, and cheddar/jack cheese), Chesapeake (Old Bay Spice, fresh parsley, and queso sauce), Truffle Parmesan (truffle oil, parmesan cheese, and cracked pepper), and Saturday Night Fever (Swiss and provolone cheeses, rosemary brown gravy, and scallions).

Hot Rod's (Google Street View) Hot Rod's (Google Street View) loading...

2113 NJ-31, Glen Gardner (Lebanon Township)

The fries are hot and crispy, placed in a wax bag so you can add as much salt as you want, shake it up, and devour it. Besides regular fries, there are other flavors to choose from such as spicy relish, sour cream and chive, and vinegar.

Chippy's (Facebook) Chippy's (Google Street View) loading...

411 Boardwalk, Point Pleasant Beach

You can’t beat boardwalk french fries and Chippy’s has some of the best, having been a Jersey Shore boardwalk hotspot for more than 36 years.Grab a small, medium, or large-sized cup of fries. Drizzle with cheddar cheese sauce if desired.

Rossi's (Google Street View) Rossi's (Google Street View) loading...

2110 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd, Hamilton Township

A burger, a beer, and Rossi’s fries go hand-in-hand. Choose from steak fries, skinny fries, sweet potato waffle fries, or even Rossi’s homemade potato chips to compliment a meal.

The Committed Pig (Google Street View) The Committed Pig (Google Street View) loading...

165 Main St, Manasquan

Fans love the fries at The Committed Pig. Besides regular, crispy fries, you can get waffle fries and sweet potato waffle fries.

Hot Grill (Facebook) Hot Grill (Facebook) loading...

669 Lexington Ave, Clifton

This 50-year-old fast food joint is billed as the “world’s tastiest Texas Weiner.” Their french fries are crispy and golden brown served plain, with chili sauce, gravy, or “all the way” (meaning all of the above). You can even top the fries with a couple of slices of American cheese.

The Pop Shop The Pop Shop loading...

729 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood

This fun retro soda shop serves tons of twists on burgers, grilled cheese sandwiches, milkshakes, and yes, french fries.

The pulled pork fries are mixed with pulled pork and cheddar cheese and served with a side of BBQ sauce. The bacon ranch fries are made with crumbled bacon, mozzarella cheese, and ranch dressing. Parmesan garlic fries are dusted with parmesan and garlic sauce and served with garlic aioli. The Collingswood fries are topped with bacon and melted cheese, and the Maryland fries are dusted with Old Bay Spice seasoning.

Ted's North Ted's North loading...

314 Spring Valley Rd, Paramus

People love to guess the secret seasoning in Ted North’s famous crinkle-cut fries but so far nobody has apparently been successful.

Kelly's Tavern, Neptune (Google Street View) Kelly's Tavern, Neptune (Google Street View) loading...

43 NJ-35, Neptune City

Many listeners agree that this quaint Irish pub at the Jersey Shore serves up some of the best waffle fries to compliment any burger or sandwich.

Costello's (Google Street View) Costello's (Google Street View) loading...

30 N White Horse Pike, Hammonton

Costello’s has a wonderful variety of fries to choose from on their menu. Choose from regular french fries, curly fries, waffle-cut fries, sweet potato fries, and, funnel cake fries.

Sandy's Cafe Sandy's Cafe loading...

2030 NJ-88, Brick Township

Established in 2022, Sandy’s Café, which pays homage to the Jersey Shore beaches, this little café serves a mix of traditional dishes that are “kicked up a notch.” First-time restaurant owners Kara and Ken serve up everything homemade, including their french fries which go perfectly with any hearty burger, or sandwich.

There's no doubt there are plenty of places across the state to get a hot plate of fries with a variety of toppings.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom