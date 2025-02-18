Discover the 10 best fishing spots in NJ for anglers

🎣 Trout fishing season begins soon

🎣 Fishing is a popular sport in NJ

🎣 These are 10 of the best spots for anglers

Freshwater….saltwater. Whatever you may fancy, prime fishing season in New Jersey is almost here.

While it varies by species and location, April through June is the peak season for freshwater species, striped bass migration, and trout fishing.

New Jersey has a ton of fishing spots catering to both saltwater and freshwater anglers. Some are very well-known and others are little nook and cranny spots.

Here are 10 of the best fishing destinations in the Garden State

Lake Hopatcong Google Maps

Jefferson Township, Morris County

Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey’s largest freshwater lake is a year-round fishing hotspot for species like trout, largemouth bass, sunfish, catfish, muskellunge, and perch.

During the spring, the NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife stocks the lake with brown, rainbow, and brook trout. During the winter, the lake is great for ice fishing for perch and pickerel.

Night fishing is permitted at Hopatcong State Park from March 15 until the Friday before Memorial Day from sunset to midnight.

A current fishing license is required for anglers between 16 and 69 years old.

(NJ State Park Service) (Round Valley Reservoir/NJ State Park Service)

Clinton Township, Hunterdon County

Known for its crystal-clear waters, the reservoir is one of the few places in New Jersey where anglers can catch trout. Other species include bass, pike, perch, and crappie.

More NJ state records for freshwater sport fish have been set at the reservoir than at any other waterbody in the state. Records have been set for American eel, smallmouth bass, brown trout, and lake trout.

The Delaware River overlooking Trenton, N.J. flows downstream as seen from from Morrisville, Pa., on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Mike Catalini) The Delaware River overlooking Trenton, N.J. flows downstream as seen from from Morrisville, Pa., on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Mike Catalini)

Western New Jersey

The Delaware River offers diverse fishing opportunities. Lambertville, Stockton, Frenchtown, and Milford are just a few great Delaware River fishing towns.

Lambertville is great for catching American shad and rainbow trout. Columbia is known for smallmouth bass, walleye, catfish, and American shad. The Delaware Water Gap near Newton is filled with smallmouth and striped bass. Brown trout, rainbow trout, and brook trout can be found in Big Flat Brook River, a tributary of the Delaware River.

View from the top of Barnegat Light View from the top of Barnegat Light looking east (NJ DEP)

Barnegat Light, Ocean County

With 42 miles of tidal flats, deep channels, river mouths, and inlets, Barnegat Light offers diverse fishing opportunities. The bay side is perfect for catching bluefish and fluke during the summer. The beaches offer surf fishing opportunities for striped bass and kingfish.

Drought at Manasquan Reservoir (11/20/24) Manasquan Reservoir/ Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

Howell Township, Monmouth County

Manasquan Reservoir is open year-round for fishing and is stocked with both large and small-mouth bass, hybrid striped bass, tiger muskie, bullhead catfish, and panfish. A state fishing license is required for anglers age 16 and older. A license can be purchased at any local fishing supply/bait shop or by visiting the NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife website. Fishing licenses are not available for purchase at the Manasquan Reservoir.

View from the Sandy Hook Lighthouse at the Gateway National Recreation Area View from the Sandy Hook Lighthouse at the Gateway National Recreation Area (Jackie Corley, Townsquare Media)

Sandy Hook, Monmouth County

The most popular area to surf cast is called “The Rip,” where the ocean current and bay meet. Many striped bass and bluefish can be found here. The ocean side of Sandy Hook is a popular place for Blues and Stripers. Other popular fish species include Fluke and Blackfish.

seanfboggs seanfboggs

Hunterdon, Somerset, and Morris Counties

Fishing in the Raritan River offers a diverse experience for anglers in Central New Jersey. The popular fishing season here typically runs from spring to fall. Expect to catch a variety of fish species here including bass, trout, and catfish. The river is a popular fishing spot because it���s surrounded by scenic parks and wildlife areas, providing a peaceful setting for fishing enthusiasts.

Brigantine Beach via Public Access Camera Brigantine Beach via Public Access Camera

Atlantic County

The best places to fish in Brigantine are north of 14th Street north (up to the State Park boundary), 45th to 47th Streets, 49th Street (north of Seaside Road), South of Jetty (Absecon Inlet), and the Brigantine Bridge.

Year-round fishing opportunities are available. Striped bass thrive in the area with kingfish, bluefish, flounder, tautog, and black seabass also available. Sharks and tuna can be found offshore.

The former Belvidere Delaware Railroad crossing the Pequest River in Belvidere NJ (MetroTrails via Facebook) The former Belvidere Delaware Railroad crossing the Pequest River in Belvidere NJ (MetroTrails via Facebook)

A tributary of the Delaware River, Skylands, Northwestern NJ

Known for its clear waters and abundant fish species, the Pequest River is a popular fishing destination. Expect to catch Rainbow Trout, Brown Trout, and Brook Trout. The best seasons to fish at the river are spring and fall when the weather is mild and the fish are most active.

To locate the prime fishing spots along the river, check out a Pequest River fishing map.

Island Beach State Park Island Beach State Park (NJ DEP)

Seaside Park, Ocean County

This preserved barrier island offers some of the best surf fishing for saltwater anglers in New Jersey.

Fishermen can be sure to catch Striped Bass, Bluefish, Fluke, Weakfish, and Summer Flounder. Fishing for tautog along the north jetty of the inlet can also be rewarding during the appropriate season.

Saltwater fishing is permitted along the ocean beach except for designated swimming areas.

From freshwater lakes and rivers to coastal and surf fishing opportunities, there are plenty of fishing experiences in New Jersey. Before planning a trip, check regulations and be sure to obtain the necessary permits.

Besides spring, other seasons are great for fishing in New Jersey.

June through August is ideal for flue, bluefish, and offshore fishing. September through November is the best time to catch striped bass, trout and black sea bass. Shark and tuna fishing is also great during the summer months for offshore trips. December through March is geared toward ice fishing for panfish and winter tautog fishing.

