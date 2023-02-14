Best dish in New Jersey under $10 looks amazing

Yum! This is going to be a delicious article and yes it's going to make us all hungry and save some money too. I have not had one of these in quite some time, but after reading about it, I think I need to head up and grab one of these or maybe you know a local shop to grab this economical dish.

We are talking about the "Italian hot dog" and according to Cheapism, Dickie Dee's in Newark is their pick for the place to go for a delicious dish under $10.

"The Italian hot dog, invented in Newark, consists of pizza bread loaves stuffed with deep-fried sausage, peppers, and crispy fried potatoes," Cheapism says.

Sounds good to me, maybe when I'm up at the Rock to see the Devils I'll swing by and grab one of these Italian dogs :)

In addition, Cheapism gave other places for great "Italian Hot Dogs" in Jersey.

So where do you go for the best "Italian Hot Dog"?

