Best coffee roasters in NJ named by national magazine
Food & Wine recently put out two articles ranking the best coffee roasters in every state. In March, the Trenton coffee shop, One Up One Down took the title and in April, it was a South Jersey favorite, Royal Mile Coffee Roasters.
One Up One Down is a family-owned coffee roastery and they say their simple mission, according to their website, is "roast consciously-sourced specialty coffee for a well-balanced cup, and present it in an unpretentious, down-to-earth setting."
Their interior setup is very chill and modern. It seems like the perfect place to sit with a cup of coffee or get some work done on your computer.
Food & Wine highlights One Up One Down by saying:
"Experienced roaster Vince Camiolo and wife Natalie Rockwell took the old punk rock Trenton Coffee House & Records (a former Food & Wine favorite) and poured their hearts into reviving the quirky space, where the theme is basically wood paneling, and then more wood paneling, but in the most charming way. A uniquely different shop than most you'll find on this list, almost like the blue-collar espresso bars you find in Europe, except this one sells vegan snacks, and your cappuccino automatically comes with oat milk, and nobody's blowing smoke in your face."
In April, Food & Wine highlighted Royal Mile Coffee Roasters, with two Jersey Locations. One in Cherry Hill and the other on White Horse Pike in Haddon Township.
The owner shares their story on their website, telling how in 2013 they took their passion project and began making small batches of coffee. By 2016 the business had really taken off and they stopped building websites for a living and turned to full-time coffee roasting.
Food and Wine highlights Royal Mile Coffee Roasters by saying:
"Stylistically diverse but never dull, it's a poorly kept secret that some of Philly's best coffee comes from this slightly scrappy South Jersey roaster, now at it for nearly a decade."
Next time you are craving a really good cup of coffee, take the trip to check out One Up One Down or Royal Mile Coffee Roasters for the best coffee Jersey has to offer.