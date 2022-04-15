Best coffee roasters in NJ named by national magazine

Food & Wine recently put out two articles ranking the best coffee roasters in every state. In March, the Trenton coffee shop, One Up One Down took the title and in April, it was a South Jersey favorite, Royal Mile Coffee Roasters.

One Up One Down is a family-owned coffee roastery and they say their simple mission, according to their website, is "roast consciously-sourced specialty coffee for a well-balanced cup, and present it in an unpretentious, down-to-earth setting."

Their interior setup is very chill and modern. It seems like the perfect place to sit with a cup of coffee or get some work done on your computer.

Food & Wine highlights One Up One Down by saying:

"Experienced roaster Vince Camiolo and wife Natalie Rockwell took the old punk rock Trenton Coffee House & Records (a former Food & Wine favorite) and poured their hearts into reviving the quirky space, where the theme is basically wood paneling, and then more wood paneling, but in the most charming way. A uniquely different shop than most you'll find on this list, almost like the blue-collar espresso bars you find in Europe, except this one sells vegan snacks, and your cappuccino automatically comes with oat milk, and nobody's blowing smoke in your face."

In April, Food & Wine highlighted Royal Mile Coffee Roasters, with two Jersey Locations. One in Cherry Hill and the other on White Horse Pike in Haddon Township.

The owner shares their story on their website, telling how in 2013 they took their passion project and began making small batches of coffee. By 2016 the business had really taken off and they stopped building websites for a living and turned to full-time coffee roasting.

Food and Wine highlights Royal Mile Coffee Roasters by saying:

"Stylistically diverse but never dull, it's a poorly kept secret that some of Philly's best coffee comes from this slightly scrappy South Jersey roaster, now at it for nearly a decade."

Next time you are craving a really good cup of coffee, take the trip to check out One Up One Down or Royal Mile Coffee Roasters for the best coffee Jersey has to offer.

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey. If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions: