There are plenty of reasons why New Jerseyans (who partake) would want a drink.

Our property taxes are out of control, the amount of potholes is embarrassing, and we are currently dealing with out-of-state invaders invading our beaches.

We could use a good cocktail… or two… or three.

As it turns out, we have the opportunity to get some of the best cocktails in the nation, right here in the Garden State!

New Jersey bar ranked one of the best

Craft Spirits Magazine released their list of the best craft spirit bars of 2025, and one Jersey City location made the list.

Dullboy

Jersey City’s Dullboy was rated one of the best bars of 2025.

While the food and drinks are well-renowned, my favorite aspect of the joint is its horror movie connection.

The name, “Dullboy,” is a reference to Jack Torrance in Stephen King’s ‘The Shining,’ paying homage to on of the book / movie’s most famous lines.

All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.

They even lean into the reference with how they decorate the space, they have typewriters on the walls as well as featured on their merch.

New Jersey has a ‘The Shining’ themed bar

(Spoilers for The Shining)

Hey, maybe your drinks will be as ice cold as Jack was at the end of the film!

(End of spoilers)

Dullboy is located at 364 Grove Street Jersey City, NJ.

The bar’s hours, according to their website, are:

Tuesday – Thursday

Bar: 4pm-late

Kitchen: 4pm-10pm

Friday

Bar: 4pm-late

Kitchen: 4pm-11pm

Saturday

Bar: 2pm-late

Kitchen: 2pm-11pm

Sunday

Bar: 2 p.m. -late

Kitchen: 2 - 10 p.m.

Cheers!

