Best choice for wedding dessert? Cupcakes!

Of course it's cupcakes.

Our friends at House of Cupcakes go beyond any normal sweet concoction. These award winning cupcakes will be the best you've every tried. Ron, Ruthie, Rage and Riot are a family team who've grown a business from a passion for baking into an international sensation.

The ladies of #SpeakingWeddings took a trip to their Princeton store and got some instruction on decorating the perfect wedding dessert. Jessica Gibson, Producer Kristen, Jill Myra (New Jersey Traffic South) and Jessica's sister-in-law Kara as a special guest, all shared stories of past weddings and future weddings, maybe offering a little advice to bride-to-be Producer Kristen.

