BERGENFIELD — A borough man was sentenced to more than a year in prison after pleading guilty to using social media platforms such as Facebook and web forums including 4Chan to stalk victims online.

Rino Diamante, 26, received the 16-month sentence Tuesday following a guilty plea on one count of cyberstalking, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office's Criminal Division in Newark.

Court statements and documents revealed Diamante admitted that for well over three years, from January 2016 to August 2019, he harassed at least 23 adult victims by posting nude or semi-nude photos purporting to be of those victims.

Get our free mobile app

Some of the victims were known to Diamante, and some were not.

Diamante then contacted the victims and their friends and family members to direct them to the online forums where the pictures were posted, the release said.

The judge in the case also sentenced Diamante to three years' supervised release upon completion of his prison term.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.