A Massachusetts man is accused of stalking and sexually extorting a Bergen County woman, all while trafficking in child sexual abuse material, prosecutors said.

Robert J. Meserve III, 37, of Plymouth, Massachusetts, was arrested on Aug. 27 after a multi-state manhunt led investigators from New Jersey to New England.

Eight phone numbers, one accused stalker

Authorities in Bergen County say the case began in June when a woman told investigators she had been targeted by a barrage of harassing phone calls and threatening messages from multiple numbers.

The messages included nude photos and sexually explicit videos of the victim — sent and then deleted — in a twisted effort to force her into a sexual relationship, Bergen County prosecutors said.

Investigators say that traced the eight numbers back to someone the victim already knew: Robert Meserve.

From threats to child porn

Detectives say their probe uncovered even more disturbing allegations. They sat in January, Meserve shared digital files that depicted nude and sexually explicit images of prepubescent children.

U.S. Marshals help NJ detectives track suspect

With the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service, Bergen County detectives tracked Meserve to Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Meserve was arrested and investigators searched his home.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Friday whether Meserve had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom