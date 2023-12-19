Crooked lieutenant helped himself to confiscated drugs, NJ officials say

☑️ Lt. Kevin T. Matthew is accused of removing evidence from storage

☑️ He returned it in different condition than when it was taken

☑️ Matthew kept razor blades and cocaine residue in his office

A detective with the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was charged with stealing drug evidence from storage.

Kevin T. Matthew, 47, of Cedar Grove, removed the drugs from storage without authorization and returned the evidence in conditions "substantially different" when he signed it out between October 2022 and November 2023, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability said.

Matthew also kept razor blades with cocaine residue in his office, and structured cash deposits at banks to avoid transaction reporting requirements, according to Platkin.

The evidence Matthew allegedly removed was not stored properly for temperature or in an approved temporary storage area, according to Platkin. The handling of the evidence has compromised the chain of command and their reliability as evidence.

Matthew has been on leave from the Prosecutor's Office since Nov. 3.

Kevin Matthew honored during Black History Month in Feb. 2023 Kevin Matthew honored during Black History Month in Feb. 2023 (Bergen County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Matthew was charged with official misconduct, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and structuring financial transactions.

“As alleged, the defendant’s conduct constitutes a shocking and brazen disregard of the law by a high-ranking officer who was sworn to uphold the law,” Platkin said. “Serving in law enforcement is a position of public trust. If officers illegally break that trust, we will hold them accountable.”

Matthew was honored in February during Black History Month. According to a post on the agency's Facebook page he started his career in law enforcement as a patrol officer with Newark police.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Missed your exit? A message for those who go in reverse For those New Jersey drivers who back up after passing their exit, please listen up. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

LOOK: Retail workers share 21 of the worst things customers do, especially during holidays Buzzfeed conducted a list of comments left by retail employees about what they hate most about certain customers, especially during the holidays. Here's what they had to say, plus additional comments provided by customer service retail workers in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant