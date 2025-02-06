It's not even mid-February, and already 85 New Jersey Lottery players have hit for at least $10,000 this year.

The most recent winners include a player in Bergen County and another in Monmouth County, who both hit big with draw games Wednesday night.

According to the New Jersey Lottery, a Cash 5 jackpot worth $1,065,447 was hit with a ticket purchased at Fairlawn News Shop in Fairlawn.

The ticket matched all five numbers drawn just before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

It's the second Cash 5 jackpot over $1 million that was hit this year. A ticket worth $1.7 million was also sold for the Jan. 28 drawing.

SEE ALSO: REAL ID deadline is approaching

The news shop will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

No one hit the main jackpot for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, but a ticket purchased in Keansburg, at Main Street Deli & Grocery, was good for $50,000.

According to the New Jersey Lottery, the Monmouth County player hit the Double Play portion of the game, which offers players an additional drawing.

The winning ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, along with the Power Ball.

The estimated Powerball jackpot right now is $133 million. The next drawing is Saturday night. The Cash 5 jackpot has been reset to $150,000 for Thursday night.

