Bergen County nanny caught on camera abusing baby, cops say

HACKENSACK — A 71-year-old nanny has been charged with child abuse.

Bergen County prosecutors said Abena Yeboah was caught on a nanny cam beating the child in the city home of the family that had hired her.

The video shows Yeboah hitting, kicking and yanking the infant's arm, prosecutors said.

Police were alerted on Wednesday and she was arrested by the NYPD in the Bronx, where she lives. She was charged with fourth-degree child abuse.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Saturday whether Yeboah had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

