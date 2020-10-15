Bergen County Academies named top public high school in U.S.

A New Jersey high school was named the best public high school in the country by Niche.com, a website that ranks schools (and places to live). Its website says “Niche ranks nearly 100,000 schools and districts based on statistics and millions of opinions from students and parents.”

Bergen County Academies in Hackensack was deemed to be the very best public high school in the U.S. As described by Niche.com, “Bergen County Academies is a top rated, public, magnet school located in Hackensack, NJ. It has 1,098 students in grades 9-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 11 to 1. According to state test scores, 99% of students are at least proficient in math and 98% in reading.” Bergen County Academies scored an A+ grade in the following categories: Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, Health & Safety, and Resources & Facilities. It got an A in Administration, and an A- in Food, for an overall score of A+.

Principal Russell Davis said in a statement, “Although we don't rely on outside rankings to place a value on how much we all strive to do our best each and every day here at BCA, it is nice to be recognized. This recognition is a reflection of the hard work of our administration, our teachers/staff, our parents and most importantly, our students who continue to work diligently through difficult times."

The top public high schools in New Jersey, according to Niche.com, anyway, are:

Bergen County Academies – Hackensack

High Technology High School – Lincroft

Biotechnology High School – Freehold

Marine Academy of Technology and Environmental Science – Manahawkin

Union County Magnet School – Scotch Plains

The Academy for Mathematics, Science, and Engineering – Rockaway

Bergen County Technical – Teterboro

Princeton High School – Princeton

Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics, and Engineering Technologies – Edison

Millburn Senior High School – Millburn

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.