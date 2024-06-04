Beloved South Jersey bakery/cafe finally re-opens

This bakery has a long history of supplying amazing bread and specialty products to restaurants and stores throughout the area.

Then COVID hit.

They had to pivot and make it work. So from their baking facility and industrial parking Mount Laurel they opened a storefront and Boaggio's began to sell their products to the public. Thank God and their talents and a willing public it caught on.

Boaggio's has an entrance in the front and back of their store

It caught on big! In their little store, they sold pastries, breads, Italian cakes another Italian specialties from what limited space they had.

Another blow came this past November when they lost their lease. But as we all know, things happen for a reason. They moved their baking operation to a facility in Gloucester City, and the retail operation to a much more highly visible location on Route 73 in Mount Laurel.

When you walk in and smell the bread and pizza you already know this is gonna be a good stop

They had their grand reopening this past weekend to the absolute delight of local customers. I toured the store last week and was blown away. Their locally baked bread and pizzas are top shelf along with their cookies and pastries.

There's is a great assortment of imported Italian candies, cookies, honey and everything sweet

They also offer a wide variety of imported Italian goodies that will have your mouthwatering halfway through the store. The family-run operation is hitting on all cylinders.

The staff is friendly, knowledgeable and very helpful. Rich and Donna Boaggio and their two sons Kevin and Jeff all put in long hours to make this bakery/cafe/mercato the special place that it is.

They also carry frozen pastas and sauces for you to prepare at home

The pizzas, tomato pies and strombolis are works of art

They make their own fresh mozzarella, next to the olives and roasted peppers

You'll find an amazing selection of quality imported pastas

They make really unique stuff that is very hard to find, plus imported pastries from Sicily

