Beloved NY food festival, Smorgasburg, coming to NJ

Smorgasburg, one of New York's most beloved food festivals, is coming to New Jersey and foodies are getting excited.

The festival occurs every weekend and is flooded with all different types of vendors. The festival first opened this past weekend at its 40,000 square foot lot located at 195 Hudson Street, Jersey City.

The festival will highlight several Jersey businesses in addition to Smorgasburg's most popular eats such as Big Mozz and Ring Ding Bar.

Attending the festival is completely free, and the only requirement for now is that you wear a mask unless you are eating and it's conveniently located next to a big walkway with tons of outdoor seating, making it the perfect place to spend the day with friends trying a diverse group of foods.

This Smorgasburg location has been in the making for almost 6 years now, and has even greater plans ahead now that it’s opened. In an effort to help small businesses save money, there will be a limited number of vendors until the festival owners see fit. This does not mean any type of food is being left out, however. Plenty of cuisines are at Smorgasburg such as Mexican, Italian, Asian and Cajun in addition to desserts and vegan options.

This festival is a food lover's dream, and will be satisfying New Jersyeans cravings until October. If you are looking to do a food tour or want to show someone all of the great food Jersey has to offer, Smorgasburg allows you to do it all in one place.

