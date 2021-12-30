Beloved comic book store in Scotch Plains, NJ to close for good

Since 1995, comic book fans in the Scotch Plains area have gathered at the Little Shop of Comics to get their fix.

According to the store, "it's a place for the whole family."

Since 1995 we at Little Shop have focused on you the customer, we want you to feel that Little Shop is your store. At the same time we also would like you to have a sense of community, a place where you may meet folks with the same interests as you.We maintain a large selection of new comic books and ​graphic novels as well as a diversified selection of pop culture items."

But now comes word that the owners will be shutting the doors on the brick and mortar part of their business at the end of the year, while remaining open online.

Owners Steve and Lena Olsen said in an email to TapInto, "We talked about this for a few years, and during COVID, we determined that running the operation does not allow us a life ... We determined it was time to call it a day on the brick-and-mortar during the lockdown, all before any distributor craziness."

The store's front entrance was closed for weeks after a car crashed into the building.

The store will live online here.

In addition to comics and graphic novels, the online store will also feature games, Funko pop figures, toys, and models.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

New Jersey's smallest towns by population New Jersey's least populated municipalities, according to the 2020 Census. This list excludes Pine Valley, which would have been the third-smallest with 21 residents but voted to merge into Pine Hill at the start of 2022.

​​