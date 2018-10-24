Behind-the-Scenes on Blue Bloods: #SpeakingEntertainment Podcast

We have literally recorded our podcast just about everywhere from local distilleries, on stage before a theater event, in my Jeep, in the furniture storage room at a local firehouse and now in a dark service entrance at the Parx Casino .

It's always an entertaining conversation when we have Jersey girl and actor, Heather O'Scanlon on the broadcast and even more so on the podcast.

The nice thing about the #SpeakingPodcast with my friends and co-hosts Jessica Gibson and Jay Black , is we have a lot more time and can just let the conversations breathe!

After Heather let us know she was gonna be on Blue Bloods Friday October 26th:

we had to have the conversation about being on set, the interaction with the cast, directors and everything else you'd want to know about being on the set of a hit show...my takeaway? The whole conversation kept going back to the "Honey Wagon".

