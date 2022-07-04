Bedminster, NJ Rt. 287 crash leaves 2 NY men hurt, State Police say

BEDMINSTER — A single-vehicle crash along Route 287 left two New York men hurt, according to State Police.

The driver and passenger, both adults from New York City, were thrown from a Honda Accord traveling on the interstate highway just before 12:30 p.m., after it veered from the southbound lanes at the ramp to Route 78 west, troopers confirmed.

The car overturned and hit two light poles, leaving the driver “moderately” hurt and the passenger suffering serious injuries, according to police.

No potential cause for the crash was disclosed on Sunday night.

The exit ramp from Route 287 southbound to Route 78 westbound was closed for several hours, reopening before 7 p.m., according to state transportation officials.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

