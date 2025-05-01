🔴 Bayonne man arrested on the Pennsylvania Turnpike

🔴 He put ads online for sex with 17-year-old girl, officials said

🔴 Victim was listed as “missing and endangered” in NCIC

A New Jersey man is charged with trafficking a teenage girl across state lines and attempting to sell her over the internet to other people for sex.

Jerome Oliver, 52, of Bayonne, was arrested on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on April 28, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office in Pennsylvania. He is charged with trafficking in minors and interference with the custody of children.

According to authorities, Oliver was pulled over while driving a black Ford SUV on the Turnpike through a town around 30 miles west of Harrisburg.

State troopers said they found sexually explicit clothing, multiple hotel key cards, cell phones, cash, condoms, and sexual lubricants in the vehicle.

There were also two female passengers, including a 19-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl.

Jerome Oliver (Cumberland County, PA District Attorney's Office via Crimewatch) Jerome Oliver (Cumberland County, PA District Attorney's Office via Crimewatch) loading...

The younger teen girl had been entered into the FBI's National Crime Information Center as "missing and endangered" out of Missouri, authorities said.

The girl met Oliver around six months ago in Kansas City, she said to investigators. He gave her drugs and they had sex nearly every day, authorities said.

Oliver also gave the 17-year-old girl money,a diamond bracelet, a phone, and clothes, authorities said.

Then, on April 26 — two days before their SUV was pulled over on the PA Turnpike — Oliver said to the girl that they were going on a trip so she could become a stripper, authorities said.

However, authorities said Oliver waited until they were already on the road to reveal his true plan: she would have sex with other men for money.

Oliver had already created an advertisement online offering sex with the 17-year-old girl to any buyer, authorities said.

"This vulnerable victim was recruited and groomed through the use of drugs, money and jewelry. All for the ultimate purpose to sell her to men in hotel rooms," Cumberland County District Attorney Seán M. McCormack said.

Oliver is being held without bail.

