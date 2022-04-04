BAYONNE - A 17-year-old is responsible for a series of armed robberies in the city that date back to November 2021, according to police.

And evidence suggests he's linked to several other thefts.

Bayonne police announced Monday that a male juvenile had been taken into custody from the area of West 29th Street. He's been charged in connection with three incidents, the most recent of which allegedly occurred on March 31.

According to reports to police, in each case, the defendant brandished a handgun and demanded that the victim hand over their valuables. The minor made off from the crimes with a cell phone, cash, bank cards and a shoulder bag, among other items, according to police.

Following the most recent incident, the victim was notified that $965 had been transferred from his bank account to an unfamiliar account.

All of the robberies occurred outdoors, according to the victims' reports, and all of the victims were male. The two earlier incidents both occurred on Nov. 12, police say.

Bayonne police identified the defendant as the perpetrator and arrested him on April 1. Detectives were able to recover a loaded handgun, additional rounds, and "a quantity of cocaine suitable for distribution" at the juvenile's residence, according to police. They also spotted evidence linking him to the robberies in question, along with numerous bank cards belonging to various unknown individuals.

The 17-year-old faces weapons and drug charges, as well as robbery and theft charges.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

